The DPRK may send its soldiers to war against Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date

The DPRK may send its soldiers to war against Ukraine

The DPRK may send its soldiers to war against Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  Yonhap

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea may send its military to Ukraine to support the Russian Federation. The possibility of such a development of the scenario is very likely.

Points of attention

  • Russia and North Korea have signed a mutual agreement similar to a military alliance, which opens up the possibility of deploying troops in Ukraine.
  • Information about the deaths of North Korean soldiers in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine is confirmed by some sources.
  • North Korea has already sent a limited number of its military to Ukraine to monitor the use of Pyongyang's weapons by Russian terrorists.
  • Six officers from North Korea were killed on the Ukrainian front as a result of a missile strike.

Russia and North Korea signed a mutual agreement

South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, while addressing lawmakers at a parliamentary hearing, recalled that Russia and North Korea signed a mutual treaty similar to a military alliance.

Since Russia and North Korea have signed a mutual agreement similar to a military alliance, the possibility of such a deployment (sending troops to Ukraine, — ed.) is very likely, the minister said.

He also added that the information about the deaths of North Korean soldiers in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine is also probably true.

We estimate that the presence of casualties among North Korean officers and soldiers in Ukraine is highly probable, taking into account various circumstances, — said the minister.

Commenting on the defense minister's statement, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Counter-Disinformation Center, added that the DPRK has already sent a limited number of its troops to Ukraine, mainly engineers, who oversee the quality and use of Pyongyang's weapons by Russian terrorists.

Some have already died. The ammunition and KN23 ballistic missiles themselves are mainly of low quality, which these military personnel report to Kim, Kovalenko added.

Six officers from the DPRK died on the Ukrainian front

More than 20 occupiers were killed as a result of a powerful rocket strike, which was carried out by Ukrainian soldiers on the territory of the Donetsk region temporarily occupied by Russia on October 3. Among them were 6 officers from North Korea.

This was reported by several Ukrainian mass media at once with reference to their sources in military intelligence.

According to the latest information, officers from North Korea have arrived to hold consultations with their Russian counterparts.

In addition, it is emphasized that three more North Korean servicemen were injured.

According to reports from Russian social networks, before the missile strike, the Russians demonstrated to North Korean representatives the training of personnel for assault and defense.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US imposed sanctions on a number of Russian banks due to cooperation with North Korea
U.S.Department of a Treasury
USA
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Playing with fire". North Korea was afraid of US military aid to Ukraine
"Playing with fire". North Korea was afraid of US military aid to Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Defense forces of Ukraine eliminated 6 North Korean officers near Donetsk
Six officers from the DPRK died on the Ukrainian front

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?