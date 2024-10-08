The DPRK may send its soldiers to war against Ukraine

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea may send its military to Ukraine to support the Russian Federation. The possibility of such a development of the scenario is very likely.
Points of attention
- Russia and North Korea have signed a mutual agreement similar to a military alliance, which opens up the possibility of deploying troops in Ukraine.
- Information about the deaths of North Korean soldiers in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine is confirmed by some sources.
- North Korea has already sent a limited number of its military to Ukraine to monitor the use of Pyongyang's weapons by Russian terrorists.
- Six officers from North Korea were killed on the Ukrainian front as a result of a missile strike.
Russia and North Korea signed a mutual agreement
South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, while addressing lawmakers at a parliamentary hearing, recalled that Russia and North Korea signed a mutual treaty similar to a military alliance.
He also added that the information about the deaths of North Korean soldiers in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine is also probably true.
Commenting on the defense minister's statement, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Counter-Disinformation Center, added that the DPRK has already sent a limited number of its troops to Ukraine, mainly engineers, who oversee the quality and use of Pyongyang's weapons by Russian terrorists.
Six officers from the DPRK died on the Ukrainian front
More than 20 occupiers were killed as a result of a powerful rocket strike, which was carried out by Ukrainian soldiers on the territory of the Donetsk region temporarily occupied by Russia on October 3. Among them were 6 officers from North Korea.
This was reported by several Ukrainian mass media at once with reference to their sources in military intelligence.
According to the latest information, officers from North Korea have arrived to hold consultations with their Russian counterparts.
In addition, it is emphasized that three more North Korean servicemen were injured.
According to reports from Russian social networks, before the missile strike, the Russians demonstrated to North Korean representatives the training of personnel for assault and defense.
