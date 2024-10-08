The DPRK may send its soldiers to war against Ukraine

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea may send its military to Ukraine to support the Russian Federation. The possibility of such a development of the scenario is very likely.

Russia and North Korea signed a mutual agreement

South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, while addressing lawmakers at a parliamentary hearing, recalled that Russia and North Korea signed a mutual treaty similar to a military alliance.

Since Russia and North Korea have signed a mutual agreement similar to a military alliance, the possibility of such a deployment (sending troops to Ukraine, — ed.) is very likely, the minister said. Share

He also added that the information about the deaths of North Korean soldiers in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine is also probably true.

We estimate that the presence of casualties among North Korean officers and soldiers in Ukraine is highly probable, taking into account various circumstances, — said the minister. Share

Commenting on the defense minister's statement, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Counter-Disinformation Center, added that the DPRK has already sent a limited number of its troops to Ukraine, mainly engineers, who oversee the quality and use of Pyongyang's weapons by Russian terrorists.

Some have already died. The ammunition and KN23 ballistic missiles themselves are mainly of low quality, which these military personnel report to Kim, Kovalenko added. Share

Six officers from the DPRK died on the Ukrainian front

More than 20 occupiers were killed as a result of a powerful rocket strike, which was carried out by Ukrainian soldiers on the territory of the Donetsk region temporarily occupied by Russia on October 3. Among them were 6 officers from North Korea.

This was reported by several Ukrainian mass media at once with reference to their sources in military intelligence.

According to the latest information, officers from North Korea have arrived to hold consultations with their Russian counterparts.

In addition, it is emphasized that three more North Korean servicemen were injured.

According to reports from Russian social networks, before the missile strike, the Russians demonstrated to North Korean representatives the training of personnel for assault and defense.