More than 20 occupiers were killed as a result of a powerful rocket attack, which was carried out by Ukrainian soldiers on the territory of the Donetsk region temporarily occupied by Russia on October 3. Among them were 6 officers from North Korea.

Six officers from the DPRK died on the Ukrainian front

This was reported by several Ukrainian mass media at once with reference to their sources in military intelligence.

According to the latest information, officers from North Korea have arrived to hold consultations with their Russian counterparts.

In addition, it is emphasized that three more North Korean servicemen were injured.

According to reports from Russian social networks, before the missile strike, the Russians demonstrated to North Korean representatives the training of personnel for assault and defense.

Russia receives about 50% of its missiles from North Korea

As Western intelligence managed to find out, half of the approximately three million artillery shells used by the Russian aggressor country per year come from the regime of Kim Jong-un.

One insider said Russia had become dependent on supplies from North Korea after Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's visit to Pyongyang earlier this year.

What is important to understand is that many North Korean missiles may be defective, but it is precisely their number that has allowed Russia to achieve consistent success on the battlefield.

Despite this, Russia suffers high losses in Ukraine — 1,200 soldiers per day, of which 480 — only in battles for the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. Share

Another anonymous source noted that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation is currently unable to capture Pokrovsk and push Ukrainian forces out of the Kursk region at the same time without mass mobilization.