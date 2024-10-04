The aggressor country of the Russian Federation could not achieve even local advances in Ukraine if the artillery shells that it began to receive from the DPRK were not worn out.

The supply of weapons from the DPRK enables the Russian Federation to continue the war

According to Foreign Policy, the supply of old and often unreliable ammunition from the DPRK to the Russian Federation has become one of the biggest problems for Ukrainian defenders over the past year.

Over the course of three summer months, North Korea sent at least 2 million missiles to the aggressor country, many of which were old, damaged or somehow malfunctioning.

According to former US State Department employee and North Korean arms proliferation expert Wang Diepen, these are not high-quality ammunition, but without them "the Russian way of fighting will be difficult to maintain":

The new Russian way of seizing territory is large-scale artillery bombardment followed by further advance, the expert emphasized. Share

Putin has to sneeze at the quality of the shells

Michael Kofman, senior researcher of the Russia and Eurasia program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, also made a statement on this occasion.

According to him, the North Korean artillery shells that the Russian Federation receives are really "not very good."

However, in active warfare, "when it comes to artillery ammunition, quantity has its own quality."

According to the expert's calculations, it was regular supplies from the DPRK that enabled Russia "in a critical year" to maintain an artillery fire superiority over Ukrainian troops at the level of 3 to 1 and higher.