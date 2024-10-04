Russia invented a new way of seizing the territories of Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia invented a new way of seizing the territories of Ukraine

Russia invented a new way of seizing the territories of Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  Foreign Policy

The aggressor country of the Russian Federation could not achieve even local advances in Ukraine if the artillery shells that it began to receive from the DPRK were not worn out.

Points of attention

  • The Russian Federation uses old and unreliable artillery shells from the DPRK to occupy Ukraine.
  • The supply of weapons from North Korea helps Russia maintain its artillery fire superiority.
  • Putin sneezes at the quality of the shells, for him the main thing is the quantity.

The supply of weapons from the DPRK enables the Russian Federation to continue the war

According to Foreign Policy, the supply of old and often unreliable ammunition from the DPRK to the Russian Federation has become one of the biggest problems for Ukrainian defenders over the past year.

Over the course of three summer months, North Korea sent at least 2 million missiles to the aggressor country, many of which were old, damaged or somehow malfunctioning.

According to former US State Department employee and North Korean arms proliferation expert Wang Diepen, these are not high-quality ammunition, but without them "the Russian way of fighting will be difficult to maintain":

The new Russian way of seizing territory is large-scale artillery bombardment followed by further advance, the expert emphasized.

Putin has to sneeze at the quality of the shells

Michael Kofman, senior researcher of the Russia and Eurasia program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, also made a statement on this occasion.

According to him, the North Korean artillery shells that the Russian Federation receives are really "not very good."

However, in active warfare, "when it comes to artillery ammunition, quantity has its own quality."

According to the expert's calculations, it was regular supplies from the DPRK that enabled Russia "in a critical year" to maintain an artillery fire superiority over Ukrainian troops at the level of 3 to 1 and higher.

That is why the huge number of even low-quality weapons from the DPRK on the battlefield causes such concern among Ukrainian military leaders and US officials, the publication notes.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The EU is preparing a powerful revenge against Iran for supplying Russia with ballistic missiles
EU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Defense forces of Ukraine attacked an oil depot in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
fire
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
There might not have been a full-scale invasion of Russia. Johnson surprised with a new statement
Boris Johnson

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?