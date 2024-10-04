The EU is preparing a powerful revenge against Iran for supplying Russia with ballistic missiles

As the Bloomberg news agency managed to find out, official Brussels intends to introduce a package of sanctions against Iran for supplying ballistic missiles to the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.

Iran will come under new EU sanctions

According to journalist insiders, the first package of measures will affect about a dozen individuals and legal entities.

It is important to understand that, first of all, we are talking about machine-building, metallurgical and aviation companies.

Restrictions from the EU will be the first response to the provision of missiles, and additional lists are currently being considered, the interlocutors of the journalists noted.

Another anonymous source told reporters that the United States plans to separately impose sanctions on Iran for its recent strike on Israel.

Moreover, official Washington insists that the allies do the same.

More and more countries are imposing sanctions against Iran

As already mentioned earlier, on September 10, the American authorities officially confirmed the fact of the supply of ballistic missiles to Russia from Iran.

According to the US, this indicates further deepening of military relations between Moscow and Tehran.

The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, handed the member states a proposal for sanctions for Iran's transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia.

Great Britain and the USA have already announced their sanctions packages against Iran and Russia.

Moreover, on September 23, the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, met in New York with the president of Iran, Massoud Pezeshkian, and during the meeting, he tried to put pressure on him regarding the supply of missiles to Russia for the war against Ukraine.

I met with Iran President @drpezeshkian in the margins of the #UNGA week.



Reiterated EU’s concerns: delivery of weapons to Russia, destabilising the region through proxies, detained EU citizens, nuclear program and human rights situation.



Also underlined the importance of… pic.twitter.com/xNF2jy4N8x — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) September 23, 2024

According to journalists, Michel told Pezeshkian that relations between Iran and Europe are at their lowest point.