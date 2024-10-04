Defense forces of Ukraine attacked an oil depot in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation
Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
fire
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that on the night of October 4, the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out a successful attack on the "Annanaftoprodukt" fuel and lubricant base in the Voronezh region of Russia.

Points of attention

  • The results of the damage are currently being clarified.
  • It is also known about a fire at an oil depot in the Perm region of the Russian Federation, information about the cause of the fire has not yet been disclosed.
  • In Novosibirsk, unknown persons burned down the FSB office.

Ukrainian forces continue to destroy important enemy facilities

The defenders of Ukraine managed to hit the PMM base of the Russian occupiers in the Voronezh region.

Tonight, an attack was made on the "Annanefteprodukt" storage base for fuel and lubricants located near the settlement of Anna in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation. The work of Russian air defense was recorded in the area of the object. At least one of the vertical tanks is confirmed to have been hit. There was a fire, the report says.

It is worth paying attention to the fact that the new task was successfully completed by the forces and means of the Security Service of Ukraine in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The results of the damage are being clarified. Next will be... Glory to Ukraine!

"Cotton" in Russia on October 4 — what is known

At night, a fire broke out at a base for storing petroleum products in the Perm region of the Russian Federation. According to the statements of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation, the fire covered fuel containers.

In addition, it is reported that the fire broke out in the industrial zone of the village of Osentsi. It is there that a private base for storing petroleum products on 10,000 square meters is burning.

Neither the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation nor the local authorities have yet revealed the cause of the fire.

According to the latest data, they managed to contain the fire, but firefighting continues.

Later it became known that none of the locals were killed or injured.

The Ministry of Emergencies of the Russian Federation claims that more than 60 specialists and 19 pieces of equipment are working at the site.

It is also impossible not to mention the fact that in Novosibirsk, unknown persons burned down the FSB office. This information was officially confirmed by the State Government, and video evidence was also published.

