In Energodar, a car with the chief of security at the Russian-occupied ZNPP was blown up ― video
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

In Energodar, a car with the chief of security at the Russian-occupied ZNPP was blown up ― video

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Car explosion
Читати українською

According to representatives of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in Energodar, occupied by the criminal army of the Russian Federation, a car carrying the head of the security of the Russian occupiers at the Zaporizhia NPP was blown up.

Points of attention

  • The car carrying the head of security at ZNPP in Energodar was blown up, revealing his collaboration with Russian occupiers and provision of employee lists with pro-Ukrainian position.
  • Andrii Korotky, a collaborator and organizer of activities in support of the Russian occupation, was involved in repressions and war crimes against civilians in Energodar.
  • Korotky's criminal cooperation with the Russian occupiers included providing personal data of plant workers and participation in war crimes in the occupied territories.
  • The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine provided information about Korotky's collaboration with the Russian occupiers and his role in supporting the occupation army.
  • The explosion of the car of the head of security at ZNPP in Energodar sheds light on the extent of collaboration and involvement in criminal activities, exposing the organizer of events supporting the occupying army.

What is known about the explosion of the car of the head of the security of the Russian occupiers at the ZANP

It is noted that we are talking about the Russian occupier Andriy Korotky.

The GUR emphasizes that Korotky is a collaborator involved in the organization and commission of war crimes by the Russian army in the occupied Ukrainian territories.

What is known about Korotky's criminal cooperation with the Russian occupiers

In particular, after the seizure of the Zaporizhzhia NPP by the criminal army of the Russian Federation, Korotkyi voluntarily agreed to cooperate with the occupiers and gave the Russian invaders lists of plant workers with their personal data, pointing out citizens with a pro-Ukrainian position.

In addition, the collaborator participated in the repression of nuclear power plant personnel, war crimes against civilians in the temporarily occupied Energodar.

Korotkyi was a permanent organizer of events aimed at supporting the occupying army of the Russian Federation.

As a member of Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin's United Russia party, he headed the so-called "Council of Deputies" in Energodar.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
In Moscow, the car of the influential military Torgashov was blown up
attempt on Torgashov
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU and underground fighters blew up the checkpoint of the Russian Guard in Yekaterinburg
blowing up
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Partisans blew up the Russian occupiers in the occupied Melitopol
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Partisans continue the struggle for the liberation of Melitopol

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?