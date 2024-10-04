According to representatives of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in Energodar, occupied by the criminal army of the Russian Federation, a car carrying the head of the security of the Russian occupiers at the Zaporizhia NPP was blown up.
Points of attention
- The car carrying the head of security at ZNPP in Energodar was blown up, revealing his collaboration with Russian occupiers and provision of employee lists with pro-Ukrainian position.
- Andrii Korotky, a collaborator and organizer of activities in support of the Russian occupation, was involved in repressions and war crimes against civilians in Energodar.
- Korotky's criminal cooperation with the Russian occupiers included providing personal data of plant workers and participation in war crimes in the occupied territories.
- The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine provided information about Korotky's collaboration with the Russian occupiers and his role in supporting the occupation army.
- The explosion of the car of the head of security at ZNPP in Energodar sheds light on the extent of collaboration and involvement in criminal activities, exposing the organizer of events supporting the occupying army.
What is known about the explosion of the car of the head of the security of the Russian occupiers at the ZANP
It is noted that we are talking about the Russian occupier Andriy Korotky.
The GUR emphasizes that Korotky is a collaborator involved in the organization and commission of war crimes by the Russian army in the occupied Ukrainian territories.
What is known about Korotky's criminal cooperation with the Russian occupiers
In particular, after the seizure of the Zaporizhzhia NPP by the criminal army of the Russian Federation, Korotkyi voluntarily agreed to cooperate with the occupiers and gave the Russian invaders lists of plant workers with their personal data, pointing out citizens with a pro-Ukrainian position.
In addition, the collaborator participated in the repression of nuclear power plant personnel, war crimes against civilians in the temporarily occupied Energodar.
Korotkyi was a permanent organizer of events aimed at supporting the occupying army of the Russian Federation.
As a member of Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin's United Russia party, he headed the so-called "Council of Deputies" in Energodar.
