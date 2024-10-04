According to representatives of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in Energodar, occupied by the criminal army of the Russian Federation, a car carrying the head of the security of the Russian occupiers at the Zaporizhia NPP was blown up.

What is known about the explosion of the car of the head of the security of the Russian occupiers at the ZANP

It is noted that we are talking about the Russian occupier Andriy Korotky.

The GUR emphasizes that Korotky is a collaborator involved in the organization and commission of war crimes by the Russian army in the occupied Ukrainian territories.

What is known about Korotky's criminal cooperation with the Russian occupiers

In particular, after the seizure of the Zaporizhzhia NPP by the criminal army of the Russian Federation, Korotkyi voluntarily agreed to cooperate with the occupiers and gave the Russian invaders lists of plant workers with their personal data, pointing out citizens with a pro-Ukrainian position.

In addition, the collaborator participated in the repression of nuclear power plant personnel, war crimes against civilians in the temporarily occupied Energodar.

Korotkyi was a permanent organizer of events aimed at supporting the occupying army of the Russian Federation.

As a member of Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin's United Russia party, he headed the so-called "Council of Deputies" in Energodar.