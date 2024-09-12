DIU and underground fighters blew up the checkpoint of the Russian Guard in Yekaterinburg
DIU and underground fighters blew up the checkpoint of the Russian Guard in Yekaterinburg

Source:  Main Directorate of Intelligence

In Yekaterinburg on September 11, 2024, a powerful explosion rang out near the checkpoint of a military unit. It housed servicemen of the Russian Guard, who are war criminals.

  • The DIU and the underground blew up Russian Guard servicemen in Yekaterinburg.
  • The blown-up Rosguards were involved in the organization of torture camps in the occupied territories of Ukraine.
  • The act of retaliation against the Russian invaders was carried out in cooperation with DIU and representatives of the underground working against the Putin regime.

War criminals were blown up in Yekaterinburg

Russian Guardsmen, who were on the territory of the detonated military unit, are involved in the organization of torture camps in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The act of retaliating against the Russian invaders involved in the organization of torture camps in the occupied territories of Ukraine was carried out in cooperation with the DIU of the MoU by representatives of the underground, which acts against the Putin regime on the territory of the aggressor state.

The explosive device was located near the checkpoint

As a result, the personnel composition of the Russian Guards was undermined. Military vehicles were also damaged.

According to the DIU, the partisans prepared an explosive device with a total weight of 6 kg. Then he was placed near the checkpoint.

An ambulance and special services arrived at the scene.

Attacks on military facilities in Russia

The defense forces, in cooperation with the Ukrainian special services, regularly attack military facilities in the Russian Federation and oil depots that "feed" the Russian military machine.

On September 12, it became known that two days in a row, drones attacked the "Olenya" airfield. Enemy aircraft are located on it, which are shelling Ukraine with cruise missiles.

In July 2024, the Defense Forces carried out a drone attack on "Olenya", during which it was possible to damage two Tu-22M3 aircraft.

