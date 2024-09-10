Drones attacked a fuel and energy complex in the Tula region of the Russian Federation — video

On September 10, seven regions of Russia announced a large-scale drone attack. In particular, drones also attacked one of the facilities of the fuel and energy complex in the Tula region.

What is known about the drone attack in the Tula region of the Russian Federation

According to the local authorities, two drones were allegedly eliminated by the forces and means of air defense, and the debris fell on the territory of one of the objects of the fuel and energy complex.

At the same time, representatives of the authorities of the Tula region assure that the technological process of the affected object was not disturbed due to the incident.

A large-scale "cotton" was heard in Russia on September 10

The mayor of Moscow Serhii Sobyanin stated that on the night of September 10, 14 drones flying to the capital were allegedly shot down in Russia.

In addition, it became known that the airports "Sheremetyevo", "Domodedovo" and "Vnukovo" were closed, the plan "Carpet" was announced.

Residents of Ramensky near Moscow reported that debris from one of the UAVs hit a residential high-rise building. A fire broke out there. Later, there was information about two more houses that were allegedly hit by fragments of drones.

In addition, the Zhukovsky airport near Moscow was damaged, Sobyanin said that the fire is being extinguished at the airport.

Instead, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported the alleged downing of 144 drones