Drones attacked a fuel and energy complex in the Tula region of the Russian Federation — video

On September 10, seven regions of Russia announced a large-scale drone attack. In particular, drones also attacked one of the facilities of the fuel and energy complex in the Tula region.
Points of attention
What is known about the drone attack in the Tula region of the Russian Federation
According to the local authorities, two drones were allegedly eliminated by the forces and means of air defense, and the debris fell on the territory of one of the objects of the fuel and energy complex.
At the same time, representatives of the authorities of the Tula region assure that the technological process of the affected object was not disturbed due to the incident.
A large-scale "cotton" was heard in Russia on September 10
The mayor of Moscow Serhii Sobyanin stated that on the night of September 10, 14 drones flying to the capital were allegedly shot down in Russia.
In addition, it became known that the airports "Sheremetyevo", "Domodedovo" and "Vnukovo" were closed, the plan "Carpet" was announced.
Residents of Ramensky near Moscow reported that debris from one of the UAVs hit a residential high-rise building. A fire broke out there. Later, there was information about two more houses that were allegedly hit by fragments of drones.
In addition, the Zhukovsky airport near Moscow was damaged, Sobyanin said that the fire is being extinguished at the airport.
Instead, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported the alleged downing of 144 drones
The largest number of drones were allegedly shot down over the territory of the Bryansk region — 72, 20 drones were allegedly destroyed over the Moscow region, 14 — over the Kursk region, 13 — over the Tula region, 8 — over the Belgorod region, 7 — over the Kaluga region, 5 — over the Voronezh region, 4 — over the Lipetsk region and 1 — over the Oryol Region.
