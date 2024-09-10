Drones attacked several regions of the Russian Federation. Airports were closed in the Moscow region — video

On September 10, seven regions of Russia announced a large-scale drone attack. In particular, in the Moscow region there were house fires, and several airports announced the "Carpet" plan.

What is known about large-scale "cotton" in Russia

The mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, initially stated that drones allegedly shot down in the city districts of Podolsk, Ramenske, Lyubertsi, Domodedovo and Kolomna.

Later, Sobyanin wrote that in the Domodedovo district of the city, air defense systems allegedly shot down two more drones that were flying to Moscow.

According to the authorities of the Moscow region, in total, the air defense system shot down "14 drones in the city districts of Podilsk, Ramenske, Lyubertsy, Domodedovo and Kolomna."

Russian officials also announced the work to eliminate the consequences of what appeared to be debris from a downed drone in the area of Zhukovsky airport (Ramenske). However, footage of fires at the airport appeared online.

Russian mass media reported that Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports were closed, and the Kover plan was announced.

Also, in the city of Ramenske, drones fell into three high-rise buildings against the background of the work of the Air Defense Forces: on Sportivnoy proezd, on Vysokovoltna and Fabrychna streets. Because of this, there were fires in the houses.

The governor of the Moscow region said in the morning that "according to the confirmed data, three people were injured in the house on Sportivny proezd".

Sobyanin also reported on the fall of UAV wreckage on the territory of a private household in the Troitsky Administrative District of Moscow.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported the alleged downing of 144 drones

Over the past night... 144 Ukrainian aircraft-type UAVs were destroyed and intercepted by regular anti-aircraft defenses, the Russian agency reports. Share

The largest number of drones were allegedly shot down over the territory of Bryansk region – 72.

20 drones were allegedly destroyed over the Moscow Region, 14 over the Kursk Region, 13 over the Tula Region, 8 over the Belgorod Region, 7 over the Kaluga Region, 5 over the Voronezh Region, 4 over the Lipetsk Region, and 1 over the Oryol Region.

The Russian Ministry of Defense traditionally does not report any consequences of the attack.