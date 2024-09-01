Drones attacked a refinery in Moscow — video

On September 1, drones attacked two DRES in the Moscow and Tver regions, as well as the Moscow oil refinery.

What is known about the refinery fire in Moscow

As noted, 3 drones allegedly attacked the territory of the Kashirska DRES.

Kashira DRES is located on the banks of the Oka in the city of Kashira, Moscow region.

Later, there was information about two fires after the UAV attack in the Tver region — the DRES and the gas distribution network, located a few kilometers away, were attacked.

Thus, after the attack of the BpLA in Konakovo, Tver Region, a fire broke out near the local GRES and near the gas distribution network (GRM) "Konakovo", which is a technological part of the main gas pipeline "KGMO-Konakovo".

In addition, the mayor of Moscow, Serhii Sobyanin, said that the UAVs tried to attack the Moscow Oil Refinery.

A drone was shot down in the area of the MNPZ. There are no injuries or victims, there is no threat to the work of the refinery.

Instead, videos of a large-scale fire at the Moscow Refinery appear on the Internet.

The fire at the oil refinery has been given the maximum severity number, the operational service reported," — TARS. Subsequently, the severity number of the fire at the Moscow oil refinery in Kapotna after the drone attack was reduced from 5 to 2, rosZMI writes.

Drones attacked 15 regions of Russia on a large scale

The Russians have already reported that on the night of September 1, their regions were attacked by 158 aircraft-type UAVs.

At night, 46 UAVs were "destroyed and intercepted" over the territory of the Kursk region, 34 over the territory of the Bryansk region, 28 over the territory of the Voronezh region, 14 over the territory of the Belgorod region, eight over the territory of the Ryazan region, two over Moscow, seven over the Moscow Region, five over the territory of the Kaluga Region, four over the territory of the Lipetsk Region, three over the territory of the Tula Region.

Two more UAVs were allegedly shot down over the territories of Tambov and Smolensk regions, one each over the territories of Oryol, Tver and Ivanovo regions.