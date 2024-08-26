In Omsk, Russia, one of the largest oil refineries caught fire after an explosion — video

On August 26, there was an explosion and a fire at the Omsk Oil Refinery "Gazprom Nafta" in Russia. The burning area is 1000 square meters.

What is known about the fire at the refinery in Omsk

According to rosZMI, earlier, a strong explosion and fire occurred at the AVT-11 installation. Locals note that the explosion was heard in several districts of the city.

The factory's automatic security system recorded the ignition of the technological equipment. The automated fire extinguishing equipment that worked and the fire service promptly localized the fire, the plant reported. Share

The Omsk Oil Refinery is one of the largest oil refining enterprises in Russia, located in the city of Omsk and owned by Gazprom Nafta. The plant employs 3,600 people.

The plant produces about 50 types of petroleum products: high-octane gasoline, diesel and marine fuel, aviation gas, bitumen, household gas, technical sulfur and other products for the Russian army.

The production capacity of the plant is 21.6 million tons of oil per year and 1.2 million tons of stable gas condensate. The depth of processing at the enterprise reaches 100%, the output of light oil products is more than 80%.

Previous fires at Russian refineries

On the night of August 18, as a result of the GUR MOU operation, the Kavkaz FDKU Combine oil depot in the area of Proletarsk, Rostov region, Russian Federation.

The mentioned oil depot worked for the enemy's military industry and ensured the activities of the Russian occupying forces, the GUR reminded.

Ukrainian intelligence sources confirmed that the attack was carried out with the help of Ukrainian-made kamikaze drones.

A fire broke out on the spot as a result of the attack, which continues to this day.