Omsk Refinery, the largest in the Russian Federation, lost half of its capacity after the explosion

The August 26 explosion at the Omsk Refinery knocked out almost half of the oil processing plant's capacity.

How the explosion in Omsk affected the work of the refinery

According to sources, the explosion at Gazpromneft-ONPZ, the largest oil refinery in Russia, disabled the primary oil processing unit AVT-11.

Earlier, due to a fire at the beginning of August, the work of another primary unit — CDU-10 — stopped. Both installations, AVT-10 and AVT-11, have a capacity of about 8.6 million tons per year each.

As reported, the causes of the fire have not yet been established. The agency also emphasizes that a number of Russian refineries have already been attacked by Ukrainian drones.

On August 26, there was an explosion and a fire at the Omsk Oil Refinery "Gazprom Nafta" in Russia. The burning area was 1,000 square meters.

The Omsk Oil Refinery is one of the largest oil refining enterprises in Russia, located in the city of Omsk and owned by Gazprom Nafta. The plant employs 3,600 people.

The plant produces about 50 types of petroleum products: high-octane gasoline, diesel and marine fuel, aviation gas, bitumen, household gas, technical sulfur and other products for the Russian army.

The production capacity of the plant is 21.6 million tons of oil per year and 1.2 million tons of stable gas condensate. The depth of processing at the enterprise reaches 100%, the output of light oil products is more than 80%.