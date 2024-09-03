At the Moscow Refinery, the operation of a powerful installation was suspended after the drone attack

Gazpromnafta Moscow Refinery temporarily stopped the operation of the Euro+ combined processing plant after the drone attack on September 1.

At the Moscow Refinery, production capacity was reduced by half

As the publication notes, the plant plans to resume operation of the "Euro+" installation in five to six days after the completion of repair work.

It is known that the Euro+ installation provides about 50% of the total capacity of the primary oil refinery, as its crude oil distillation capacity is 6 million tons per year.

The "Euro+" complex also includes a reforming plant with a capacity of 1 million tons per year and a hydrotreatment plant for diesel fuel with a capacity of 2 million tons per year.

In 2023, the Moscow Refinery processed 11.6 million tons of oil, producing 2.6 million tons of gasoline, 3.3 million tons of gas oil, 2.3 million tons of fuel oil, and 900,000 tons of aviation fuel.

What is known about the drone attack on the refinery in Moscow

On September 1, the mayor of Moscow, Serhiy Sobyanin, said that UAVs tried to attack the Moscow Oil Refinery.

A drone was shot down in the area of the MNPZ. There are no injuries or victims, there is no threat to the work of the refinery.

Instead, videos of a large-scale fire at the Moscow Refinery appeared online.

The fire at the oil refinery has been given the maximum severity number, the operational service reported," — TARS. Subsequently, the severity number of the fire at the Moscow oil refinery in Kapotna after the drone attack was reduced from 5 to 2, rosZMI writes.

On the same day, two thermal power plants were also attacked - in the Moscow region and in the Tver region. In total, drones attacked 14 regions of the Russian Federation.