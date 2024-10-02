Partisans blew up the Russian occupiers in the occupied Melitopol

The Ukrainian underground continues to actively destroy the Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied territories. GUR MOU informs about a new successful operation.

Partisans continue the struggle for the liberation of Melitopol

Ukrainian partisans managed to implement a new successful operation on October 1, the Day of Defenders of Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, a VAZ 2110 car exploded near the factory of auto tractor spare parts in the temporarily occupied Melitopol.

According to the latest data, three Russian soldiers were in the cabin at the time of the explosion.

It is important to understand that the operation to eliminate the Russian occupiers involved in the brutal terror of the local population was carried out by the Ukrainian underground under the coordination of intelligence.

GUR agents managed to set a "mine trap" for the invaders.

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine reminds that every war criminal awaits a just retribution.

Losses of the Russian army as of October 1, 2024

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,370 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed: