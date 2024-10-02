25 times more. Zelensky announced a new achievement of Ukraine
Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Ukraine is rapidly building up its military power
According to the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi, during the first half of this year, Ukraine produced 25 times more ammunition for artillery and mortars than in the whole of 2022.

  • Ukraine aims to create the best samples of weapons and new technologies in the defense sector.
  • Volodymyr Zelenskyi emphasizes the importance of investments in the defense industry and the development of the country's production capabilities.
  • During the meeting with the military leadership, the needs of the Ukrainian brigades and the situation on the front line were discussed.

The Ukrainian leader shared new important details during the second International Forum of Defense Industries

"Only in the first half of this year, Ukraine produced 25 times more ammunition for artillery and mortars than in the entire 22nd year. The total number of drones that we are now able to produce annually in Ukraine is 4 million, and already more than one and a half million is contracted.

Volodymyr Zelensky also added that during the presentation of the Victory Plan to the allies, he and his team rely not only on the strength of the soldiers and the resilience of the people, but also on the ambition proven by the results.

First of all, it is about the fact that Ukraine can and will create the best samples of weapons.

According to the head of state, he is doing and will continue to do everything possible to provide Ukraine with more investments in the defense sphere, new technologies and, accordingly, production opportunities.

What is known about Zelensky's meetings with the military leadership

According to the head of state, he met with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi and the Chief of the General Staff Vladyslav Bargylevych.

The focus was on the needs of Ukrainian brigades and the development of events on the front line.

We discussed things that our partners could really improve in the near future. A separate report from the head of the State Administration of Ukraine Kyryl Budanov and the Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov.

The President of Ukraine was informed about how intelligence currently assesses this year's prospects, Russian intentions, and the tasks that the Kremlin sets for its military.

We clearly see the main recommendations on what exactly needs to be responded to and how.

