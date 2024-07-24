In Moscow, the car of the influential military Torgashov was blown up

On the morning of July 24, the car of Andriy Torgashov, deputy radio center of the military satellite communications unit of the Russian Federation, exploded in the Russian capital.
Points of attention
- In Moscow, an attempt was made on Andriy Torgashov, the deputy of the radio center of the military satellite communications unit of the Russian Federation.
- Torgashov survived, but was left without legs, his wife was also injured.
- As a result of the explosion, a criminal case was initiated, investigations and examinations are being conducted.
What is known about the attempt on Torgashov
According to Russian Telegram channels, Torgashov managed to survive, but he was left without legs.
According to preliminary data, his wife was also injured.
The explosive device went off when the Russian couple was getting into the car.
In addition, it is emphasized that the entire area near the building on Sinyavynskaya Street in Moscow, where the explosion occurred in the morning, was closed off.
Public transport also did not work, traffic has been opened for now, local residents report.
How the authorities of the Russian Federation comment on the attempt on Andriy Torgashov
The Investigative Committee of Russia has already announced the initiation of a criminal case.
In addition, it is reported that investigators and criminologists of the capital's Investigative Committee, together with operational services, are inspecting the scene.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-