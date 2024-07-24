In Moscow, the car of the influential military Torgashov was blown up

On the morning of July 24, the car of Andriy Torgashov, deputy radio center of the military satellite communications unit of the Russian Federation, exploded in the Russian capital.

What is known about the attempt on Torgashov

According to Russian Telegram channels, Torgashov managed to survive, but he was left without legs.

According to preliminary data, his wife was also injured.

Andriy Torgashov (Photo: ASTRA)

The explosive device went off when the Russian couple was getting into the car.

Prior to the arrival of the ambulance, the deputy chief of PDRC 89 of the satellite communication center of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Andriy Torgashev, and the injured woman were pulled out of the car by passers-by, who injured the first aid, eyewitnesses report.

In addition, it is emphasized that the entire area near the building on Sinyavynskaya Street in Moscow, where the explosion occurred in the morning, was closed off.

Public transport also did not work, traffic has been opened for now, local residents report.

How the authorities of the Russian Federation comment on the attempt on Andriy Torgashov

The Investigative Committee of Russia has already announced the initiation of a criminal case.

In connection with the incident that took place on Sinyavinska Street in the city of Moscow, as a result of which a car was damaged, its owner and a passenger were injured, the investigative bodies of the Main Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in the city of Moscow initiated a criminal case, says the official statement.

In addition, it is reported that investigators and criminologists of the capital's Investigative Committee, together with operational services, are inspecting the scene.