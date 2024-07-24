In Moscow, the car of the influential military Torgashov was blown up
Category
Events
Publication date

In Moscow, the car of the influential military Torgashov was blown up

attempt on Torgashov
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On the morning of July 24, the car of Andriy Torgashov, deputy radio center of the military satellite communications unit of the Russian Federation, exploded in the Russian capital.

Points of attention

  • In Moscow, an attempt was made on Andriy Torgashov, the deputy of the radio center of the military satellite communications unit of the Russian Federation.
  • Torgashov survived, but was left without legs, his wife was also injured.
  • As a result of the explosion, a criminal case was initiated, investigations and examinations are being conducted.

What is known about the attempt on Torgashov

According to Russian Telegram channels, Torgashov managed to survive, but he was left without legs.

According to preliminary data, his wife was also injured.

Andriy Torgashov (Photo: ASTRA)

The explosive device went off when the Russian couple was getting into the car.

Prior to the arrival of the ambulance, the deputy chief of PDRC 89 of the satellite communication center of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Andriy Torgashev, and the injured woman were pulled out of the car by passers-by, who injured the first aid, eyewitnesses report.

In addition, it is emphasized that the entire area near the building on Sinyavynskaya Street in Moscow, where the explosion occurred in the morning, was closed off.

Public transport also did not work, traffic has been opened for now, local residents report.

How the authorities of the Russian Federation comment on the attempt on Andriy Torgashov

The Investigative Committee of Russia has already announced the initiation of a criminal case.

In connection with the incident that took place on Sinyavinska Street in the city of Moscow, as a result of which a car was damaged, its owner and a passenger were injured, the investigative bodies of the Main Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in the city of Moscow initiated a criminal case, says the official statement.

In addition, it is reported that investigators and criminologists of the capital's Investigative Committee, together with operational services, are inspecting the scene.

A number of examinations, including medical and explosives, will be scheduled soon, the agency said in a release.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian Sea Baby naval drones remotely blew up four Russian vessels
SeaBaby naval drones
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
ATESH conducted sabotage on Russia's railway used for transporting North Korean munition
ATESH
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU operators blew up Russia's warehouse and FPV launch point
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU operators blew up Russia's warehouse and FPV launch point

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?