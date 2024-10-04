In the Donetsk and Kherson regions, there are casualties as a result of attacks by the Russian army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

In the Donetsk and Kherson regions, there are casualties as a result of attacks by the Russian army

Oleksandr Prokudin / Kherson OVA
Consequences of shelling by the Russian army
Читати українською

The criminal army of the Russian Federation does not stop constant shelling of Kherson, Donetsk and other regions of Ukraine, resulting in new victims among the civilian population.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army's continuous shelling in Kherson and Donetsk regions has resulted in civilian deaths and injuries, highlighting the dire situation for the Ukrainian population.
  • Recent attacks by the Russian army in the Kherson region led to one fatality and two injuries, underscoring the devastating impact on civilians.
  • The Donetsk region also witnessed casualties, with two people killed and two injured as a result of the Russian army's aggression on October 3rd.
  • The Kherson OVA and Donetsk OVA officials stress the urgent need for international intervention to stop the violence and protect human rights in the affected Ukrainian regions.
  • The escalating conflict underscores the critical importance of addressing the actions of the Russian army and safeguarding the well-being of civilians in Donetsk, Kherson, and beyond.

What is known about the consequences of shelling by the Russian army in the Kherson region

According to Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson OVA, during the night the criminal army of the Russian Federation shelled Bilozerka. As a result of the enemy attack, one person was killed and two more civilians were injured.

At night, the Russian army struck Bilozerka with artillery. "Unfortunately, a man born in 1995 was fatally wounded as a result of the shelling," Prokudin noted.

Later, the representatives of Kherson OVA added that due to the night shelling of Bilozerka by the occupying army of the Russian Federation, two more injured people turned to medical institutions.

A 58-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man have blast injuries and concussion. They were hospitalized. At the time of the attack, the victims were in a house, in the yard of which an enemy projectile "flew".

What is known about the consequences of shelling by the Russian occupiers of Donetsk region

As the head of Donetsk OVA Vadym Filashkin noted, as a result of attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on populated areas in the region on October 3, 2 people were killed and two more civilians were injured.

On October 3, the Russians killed 2 residents of Donetsk region: in Stara Mykolaivka and Kreminnaya Balka. 2 more people in the region were injured during the day, — emphasized Filashkin.

The head of the OVA also emphasizes that the total number of Russian victims in Donetsk region is given without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army is shelling the Kherson region on a large scale ― more than 20 wounded
Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office
Kherson
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
A critical infrastructure facility caught fire in the Mykolayiv Oblast due to Russian shelling
Vitaly Kim / Mykolaivska OVA
A critical infrastructure facility caught fire in the Mykolayiv Oblast due to Russian shelling
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army shelled the market in the center of Kherson — 7 people died
Oleksandr Prokudin / Kherson OVA
The Russian army shelled the market in the center of Kherson — 7 people died

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?