The criminal army of the Russian Federation does not stop constant shelling of Kherson, Donetsk and other regions of Ukraine, resulting in new victims among the civilian population.

What is known about the consequences of shelling by the Russian army in the Kherson region

According to Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson OVA, during the night the criminal army of the Russian Federation shelled Bilozerka. As a result of the enemy attack, one person was killed and two more civilians were injured.

At night, the Russian army struck Bilozerka with artillery. "Unfortunately, a man born in 1995 was fatally wounded as a result of the shelling," Prokudin noted. Share

Later, the representatives of Kherson OVA added that due to the night shelling of Bilozerka by the occupying army of the Russian Federation, two more injured people turned to medical institutions.

A 58-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man have blast injuries and concussion. They were hospitalized. At the time of the attack, the victims were in a house, in the yard of which an enemy projectile "flew".

What is known about the consequences of shelling by the Russian occupiers of Donetsk region

As the head of Donetsk OVA Vadym Filashkin noted, as a result of attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on populated areas in the region on October 3, 2 people were killed and two more civilians were injured.

On October 3, the Russians killed 2 residents of Donetsk region: in Stara Mykolaivka and Kreminnaya Balka. 2 more people in the region were injured during the day, — emphasized Filashkin. Share

The head of the OVA also emphasizes that the total number of Russian victims in Donetsk region is given without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha.