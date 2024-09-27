The Russian army is shelling the Kherson region on a large scale ― more than 20 wounded
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Russian army is shelling the Kherson region on a large scale ― more than 20 wounded

Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office
Kherson
Читати українською

In the Kherson region on September 27, as a result of Russian shelling, 21 people were injured, including two children.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army's relentless shelling of the Kherson region has left more than 20 people injured, with severe cases of traumatic amputations and blast injuries.
  • The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the violations of war laws and customs in response to the ongoing attacks.
  • Innocent civilians, including children and elderly individuals, have been caught in the crossfire, suffering injuries and casualties due to the Russian army's use of drones, aerial bombs, and artillery.
  • The attacks in Kherson, including airstrikes and drone bombings, have resulted in multiple casualties and raised concerns about the escalating violence and disregard for civilian lives.
  • The tragic death of a 27-year-old man in Kherson due to the dropping of ammunition from a drone highlights the devastating impact of the Russian army's indiscriminate attacks in the region.

The Russian army intensified its shelling of the Kherson region

With drones, aerial bombs and artillery, including jet: the Russian army continues to bombard the Kherson region, there are wounded — law enforcement officers record the consequences.

This is reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office.

As noted, pre-trial investigations have been started in criminal proceedings for violations of the laws and customs of war.

According to the investigation, as of 4:00 p.m. on September 27, 2024, the Russian army continues numerous shelling of the de-occupied territory of the region with various types of weapons. In total, 17 people were injured during the day, including two children. There are also those hospitalized with severe injuries — traumatic limb amputations.

In particular, according to the prosecutor's office, at least four people were injured in Antonivka and Kherson at 12:10 and 1:45 p.m. due to the dropping of explosives from drones. Two of them were in the car.

One person was hospitalized in serious condition due to the artillery shelling of Veletensky around 11:30.

Other residents of the region were injured due to attacks by aircraft, rocket artillery and mortars. Thus, in the morning of September 27, the Russian army carried out airstrikes on Kherson and several settlements of the Kherson district, six civilians were injured, among them two boys aged 4 and 15.

Later it became known about 4 more wounded in Kherson.

Russian troops attacked a civilian car in the Dnipro district of the city from a drone. A 58-year-old man and an 82-year-old woman were injured as a result of dropping explosives. They have blast injuries, contusions and shrapnel wounds to the head.

Two women who were injured by the Russian shelling of Kherson around 17:20 were also brought to the hospital. At the time of the enemy attack, local women, 85 and 64 years old, were in the house. They received explosive injuries and contusions.

The victims are provided with the necessary medical assistance.

Kherson after the shelling of the Russian Federation

A young man died in Kherson due to the dropping of ammunition from a drone

One person died and four were injured in Kherson today. The man who was killed by the occupiers today was 27 years old.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson MBA, Roman Mrochko.

The injured are also men aged 49, 60, 62 and 64. All of them were injured as a result of the enemy dropping explosives from drones.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian drones attack minibuses in Kherson ― there is a casualty
Roman Mrochko
drone
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army attacks Kherson with drones — five people were injured
Kherson OVA
Kherson
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Drones of the Russian Federation are "hunting" for residents of Kherson — there is one dead and four injured
Roman Mrochko
a drone

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?