The Russian army is shelling the Kherson region on a large scale ― more than 20 wounded

In the Kherson region on September 27, as a result of Russian shelling, 21 people were injured, including two children.
The Russian army intensified its shelling of the Kherson region
This is reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office.
As noted, pre-trial investigations have been started in criminal proceedings for violations of the laws and customs of war.
In particular, according to the prosecutor's office, at least four people were injured in Antonivka and Kherson at 12:10 and 1:45 p.m. due to the dropping of explosives from drones. Two of them were in the car.
One person was hospitalized in serious condition due to the artillery shelling of Veletensky around 11:30.
Other residents of the region were injured due to attacks by aircraft, rocket artillery and mortars. Thus, in the morning of September 27, the Russian army carried out airstrikes on Kherson and several settlements of the Kherson district, six civilians were injured, among them two boys aged 4 and 15.
Later it became known about 4 more wounded in Kherson.
Russian troops attacked a civilian car in the Dnipro district of the city from a drone. A 58-year-old man and an 82-year-old woman were injured as a result of dropping explosives. They have blast injuries, contusions and shrapnel wounds to the head.
The victims are provided with the necessary medical assistance.
A young man died in Kherson due to the dropping of ammunition from a drone
One person died and four were injured in Kherson today. The man who was killed by the occupiers today was 27 years old.
This was announced by the head of the Kherson MBA, Roman Mrochko.
