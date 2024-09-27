The Russian army is shelling the Kherson region on a large scale ― more than 20 wounded

In the Kherson region on September 27, as a result of Russian shelling, 21 people were injured, including two children.

The Russian army intensified its shelling of the Kherson region

With drones, aerial bombs and artillery, including jet: the Russian army continues to bombard the Kherson region, there are wounded — law enforcement officers record the consequences.

This is reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office.

As noted, pre-trial investigations have been started in criminal proceedings for violations of the laws and customs of war.

According to the investigation, as of 4:00 p.m. on September 27, 2024, the Russian army continues numerous shelling of the de-occupied territory of the region with various types of weapons. In total, 17 people were injured during the day, including two children. There are also those hospitalized with severe injuries — traumatic limb amputations.

In particular, according to the prosecutor's office, at least four people were injured in Antonivka and Kherson at 12:10 and 1:45 p.m. due to the dropping of explosives from drones. Two of them were in the car.

One person was hospitalized in serious condition due to the artillery shelling of Veletensky around 11:30.

Other residents of the region were injured due to attacks by aircraft, rocket artillery and mortars. Thus, in the morning of September 27, the Russian army carried out airstrikes on Kherson and several settlements of the Kherson district, six civilians were injured, among them two boys aged 4 and 15.

Later it became known about 4 more wounded in Kherson.

Russian troops attacked a civilian car in the Dnipro district of the city from a drone. A 58-year-old man and an 82-year-old woman were injured as a result of dropping explosives. They have blast injuries, contusions and shrapnel wounds to the head.

Two women who were injured by the Russian shelling of Kherson around 17:20 were also brought to the hospital. At the time of the enemy attack, local women, 85 and 64 years old, were in the house. They received explosive injuries and contusions.

The victims are provided with the necessary medical assistance.

