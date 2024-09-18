The Russian army attacks Kherson with drones — five people were injured

Five civilians were injured in Kherson on September 18 as a result of Russian shelling from drones. All necessary medical assistance was provided to the victims.

Russia attacks Kherson with drones

The Dnipro district of Kherson once again came under Russian attacks. A 45-year-old woman was injured as a result of enemy shelling near the store. She received an explosive injury and a contusion.

This was reported by the press service of Kherson OVA.

Also, a 58-year-old man received an explosive injury and leg injury due to the dropping of explosives from a UAV.

It was noted there that the victims went to the hospital on their own, were given the necessary medical assistance and released for outpatient treatment.

Later, another resident of Kherson, who was injured due to an attack by an enemy UAV in the Dnipro district of the city, turned to the hospital.

Around 16:30, as a result of dropping explosives from a drone, a 32-year-old man received an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to the chest.

Doctors assessed the victim's condition as light.

At 6:04 p.m., OVA clarified that two more people were injured in Kherson due to an attack by a Russian drone. According to the report, a 53-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man have an acute stress reaction. They were given medical assistance on the spot, they refused hospitalization.

Russian occupiers continue to attack Kherson with drones

At around 18:00 on September 9, the Russian army fired a drone at a civilian car in Antonivka.

As a result of dropping explosives on a vehicle, two people were injured.

A 63-year-old man received an explosive injury and an abdominal injury.

A 62-year-old woman has an explosive injury, multiple shrapnel wounds to the chest, abdomen, upper and lower limbs.

The "ambulance" team took the victims to the hospital.