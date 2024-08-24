The Russian army massively shelled Kherson and its suburbs — three were killed

On the Independence Day of Ukraine, August 24, as a result of shelling by the Russian military, three civilians were killed in Kherson and the community. There are also wounded, including a child born in 2023.
Points of attention
- Three civilians were killed and multiple injured in Kherson as a result of Russian military shelling on Ukraine's Independence Day.
- The attacks resulted in devastating injuries, including explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds, with medical institutions working to treat the victims.
- The Russian army's aggressive actions in Kherson have caused chaos and distress among the local population, including children and elderly individuals.
- Efforts are underway to assess the damage and initiate emergency restoration work to address the aftermath of the shelling in Kherson.
Russian military covers Kherson with fire: there are victims
This was announced by the head of the Kherson MBA, Roman Mrochko.
At 14:19 he reported that this person died in the hospital.
According to him, this is the third death in the community today.
A 63-year-old local resident was also injured as a result of the morning shelling of Antonivka.
In the afternoon, the occupiers struck Kherson again. The Kherson Regional State Administration informed that an ambulance took Kherson residents to the hospital who were injured due to enemy shelling, in particular, a 61-year-old woman was hit by an enemy drone around 11:00. She received a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to her face.
The occupiers also shelled the Dnipro district of Kherson with artillery. A 66-year-old man was diagnosed with an explosive injury, a contusion, a fractured shoulder and shrapnel wounds to the abdomen. He is in serious condition
Later, Mrochko said that the Russian occupiers struck the Korabelny district of Kherson. As a result of the attack, a man born in 1947 received a mine-explosive injury and a shrapnel wound. Doctors are currently examining him. At the time of enemy shelling, the victim was in the yard.
What is known about the consequences of the attack of the Russian army on Kherson
According to Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson OVA, and Roman Mrochka, the head of the MBA, on August 22, Kherson was partially left without electricity as a result of an early morning attack by the Russian army.
Prokudin noted that the Russian occupiers again attacked the object of critical energy infrastructure.
Kherson was partially left without electricity due to the Russian attack on a critical infrastructure object, — emphasizes the head of Kherson OVA.
Mrochko added that due to the de-energization of other critical infrastructure facilities in the city, the pressure of water supply decreased, the routes of trolleybuses No. 8, 9, 11 and 12 were shortened to Independence Square.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-