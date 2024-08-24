The Russian army massively shelled Kherson and its suburbs — three were killed

On the Independence Day of Ukraine, August 24, as a result of shelling by the Russian military, three civilians were killed in Kherson and the community. There are also wounded, including a child born in 2023.

Russian military covers Kherson with fire: there are victims

At night, a 62-year-old woman died due to enemy mortar shelling. Around noon, an unknown 55-year-old man received life-threatening injuries. Share

This was announced by the head of the Kherson MBA, Roman Mrochko.

Another wounded man, a 58-year-old man, is in serious condition and was taken to the hospital. The victim, in particular, has a mine-explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to the abdominal cavity and face. An enemy shell flew into the house Roman Mrochko Head of the Kherson MBA

At 14:19 he reported that this person died in the hospital.

A 58-year-old man, who was seriously injured as a result of enemy shelling in the Dnipro district, died in the hospital. Share

According to him, this is the third death in the community today.

A 63-year-old local resident was also injured as a result of the morning shelling of Antonivka.

In the afternoon, the occupiers struck Kherson again. The Kherson Regional State Administration informed that an ambulance took Kherson residents to the hospital who were injured due to enemy shelling, in particular, a 61-year-old woman was hit by an enemy drone around 11:00. She received a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to her face.

The occupiers also shelled the Dnipro district of Kherson with artillery. A 66-year-old man was diagnosed with an explosive injury, a contusion, a fractured shoulder and shrapnel wounds to the abdomen. He is in serious condition

According to Roman Mrochka, head of the Kherson MBA, a child born in 2023 was injured as a result of the shelling of the Dnipro district by the Russian occupying forces, who is currently hospitalized. He has a landmine-explosive injury and an injury to his hand. Moderate condition. Share

Later, Mrochko said that the Russian occupiers struck the Korabelny district of Kherson. As a result of the attack, a man born in 1947 received a mine-explosive injury and a shrapnel wound. Doctors are currently examining him. At the time of enemy shelling, the victim was in the yard.

What is known about the consequences of the attack of the Russian army on Kherson

According to Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson OVA, and Roman Mrochka, the head of the MBA, on August 22, Kherson was partially left without electricity as a result of an early morning attack by the Russian army.

Prokudin noted that the Russian occupiers again attacked the object of critical energy infrastructure.

Kherson was partially left without electricity due to the Russian attack on a critical infrastructure object, — emphasizes the head of Kherson OVA.

Mrochko added that due to the de-energization of other critical infrastructure facilities in the city, the pressure of water supply decreased, the routes of trolleybuses No. 8, 9, 11 and 12 were shortened to Independence Square.