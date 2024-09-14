Russian drones attack minibuses in Kherson ― there is a casualty

On September 14, Russian troops attacked public transport in Kherson several times with drones. The minibus driver was injured.

Russian drones attack minibuses in Kherson

Today, the enemy again attacked public transport in Kherson with drones. There were at least two drops of explosives. Buses were damaged.

This was stated by the head of the Kherson MBA, Roman Mrochko.

In addition, a 47-year-old bus driver who worked on route No. 5 was injured.

Due to the increased activity of Russian drones, bus routes No. 5, 17, 38 have been shortened again. The final stop is Chornovola Square.

Russian shelling of Kherson: what is known

Also, a 55-year-old man was sent to one of the Kherson hospitals in serious condition.

He came under enemy fire in the Dnipro district of the city. At that moment he was in the car.

The victim has explosive and open craniocerebral injuries, brain contusion, and shrapnel injuries. Doctors are fighting for the life of the injured.