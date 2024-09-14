Russian drones attack minibuses in Kherson ― there is a casualty
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian drones attack minibuses in Kherson ― there is a casualty

Roman Mrochko
drone
Читати українською

On September 14, Russian troops attacked public transport in Kherson several times with drones. The minibus driver was injured.

Points of attention

  • Russian drones have targeted minibuses in Kherson, resulting in casualties and injuries to both passengers and drivers.
  • The increased activity of Russian drones has led to the reduction of some bus routes in Kherson, affecting public transportation in the city.
  • The head of the Kherson MBA reported on the attacks, stating the damage caused to buses and the injuries sustained by individuals.
  • A 47-year-old bus driver and a 55-year-old man were among those injured in the attacks, with serious conditions requiring medical attention.
  • The ongoing Russian shelling in Kherson has prompted concerns for the safety of civilians and public transportation services in the city.

Russian drones attack minibuses in Kherson

Today, the enemy again attacked public transport in Kherson with drones. There were at least two drops of explosives. Buses were damaged.

This was stated by the head of the Kherson MBA, Roman Mrochko.

In addition, a 47-year-old bus driver who worked on route No. 5 was injured.

Due to the increased activity of Russian drones, bus routes No. 5, 17, 38 have been shortened again. The final stop is Chornovola Square.

Russian shelling of Kherson: what is known

Also, a 55-year-old man was sent to one of the Kherson hospitals in serious condition.

He came under enemy fire in the Dnipro district of the city. At that moment he was in the car.

The victim has explosive and open craniocerebral injuries, brain contusion, and shrapnel injuries. Doctors are fighting for the life of the injured.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
In Kherson, the light partially disappeared due to the morning attack of the Russian army
Oleksandr Prokudin / Kherson OVA
Kherson
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army massively shelled Kherson and its suburbs — three were killed
Roman Mrochko
Russian military covers Kherson with fire
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian soldiers attacked Kherson and its suburbs with drones ― there are wounded
Kherson OVA
Kherson

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?