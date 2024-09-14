Russian drones attack minibuses in Kherson ― there is a casualty

On September 14, Russian troops attacked public transport in Kherson several times with drones. The minibus driver was injured.
Russian drones attack minibuses in Kherson
This was stated by the head of the Kherson MBA, Roman Mrochko.
In addition, a 47-year-old bus driver who worked on route No. 5 was injured.
Due to the increased activity of Russian drones, bus routes No. 5, 17, 38 have been shortened again. The final stop is Chornovola Square.
Russian shelling of Kherson: what is known
Also, a 55-year-old man was sent to one of the Kherson hospitals in serious condition.
The victim has explosive and open craniocerebral injuries, brain contusion, and shrapnel injuries. Doctors are fighting for the life of the injured.
