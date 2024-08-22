According to Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson OVA, and Roman Mrochka, the head of the MBA, Kherson was partially left without electricity as a result of the morning attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- Kherson experienced a partial blackout and decreased water supply pressure due to an attack by the Russian army on critical energy infrastructure.
- Trolleybus routes in Kherson were disrupted, and emergency restoration work is ongoing to restore normal functioning of the city.
- In Mykolayiv, fires broke out in the Bashtan district and Berezneguvat community following attacks by the Russian army, with no casualties reported.
- The head of the Kherson OVA and MBA emphasized the need for calm and understanding as specialists assess the damage and work on restoring essential services.
- Efforts are being made to stabilize the situation and ensure the safety and well-being of the affected regions in Ukraine.
What is known about the consequences of the attack of the Russian army on Kherson
Prokudin noted that the Russian occupiers again attacked the object of critical energy infrastructure.
Mrochko added that due to the de-energization of other critical infrastructure facilities in the city, the pressure of water supply decreased, the routes of trolleybuses #8, 9, 11 and 12 were shortened to Independence Square.
What is known about the consequences of the attacks of the Russian army in other regions
According to the information of the head of Mykolayiv OVA Vitaly Kim, late in the evening of August 21, the criminal army of the Russian Federation struck the territory of Bashtan district.
Fires broke out due to the enemy attack, but there were no casualties.
According to the head of the OVA, as a result of the impact, a fire broke out in a farm, two residential buildings and bushes, which was already extinguished by firefighters.
