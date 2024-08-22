According to Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson OVA, and Roman Mrochka, the head of the MBA, Kherson was partially left without electricity as a result of the morning attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

Prokudin noted that the Russian occupiers again attacked the object of critical energy infrastructure.

Kherson was partially left without electricity due to the Russian attack on a critical infrastructure object, - emphasizes the head of Kherson OVA.

Mrochko added that due to the de-energization of other critical infrastructure facilities in the city, the pressure of water supply decreased, the routes of trolleybuses #8, 9, 11 and 12 were shortened to Independence Square.

Specialists are studying the extent of damage. Emergency restoration work will be started as soon as possible. We ask you to understand this situation and keep calm, Mrochko stressed.

According to the information of the head of Mykolayiv OVA Vitaly Kim, late in the evening of August 21, the criminal army of the Russian Federation struck the territory of Bashtan district.

Fires broke out due to the enemy attack, but there were no casualties.

On the night of August 21, at 11:05 p.m., the enemy hit the Berezneguvat community with a ballistic missile, previously "Iskander-M," Kim said.

According to the head of the OVA, as a result of the impact, a fire broke out in a farm, two residential buildings and bushes, which was already extinguished by firefighters.