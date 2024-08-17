The Ukrainian military captured the occupier of the Russian Federation near Krynky on the left bank of the Kherson region

The defense forces of Ukraine managed to capture a Russian soldier in the Krynky area. Such a result is rare for this part of the front.

The Armed Forces captured a Russian soldier near Krynky

Since the beginning of the day on August 17, the Russian occupiers have conducted one assault on the positions of Ukrainian defenders on the islands located west of Krynyk, Kherson region.

This was stated by the speaker of the operational and strategic group of troops "Tavria" Dmytro Lykhova on the air of the telethon.

The attack came from the direction of the Cossack Camps, it was repulsed. And during this assault, one Russian serviceman was captured. Dmytro Lykhova Speaker of OSU "Tavria"

According to him, the Russian turned out to be a soldier of the 28th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 70th Motorized Rifle Division of the 18th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation.

It is an infrequent phenomenon when Russian soldiers are captured on the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnieper. Because the stay of our units there is connected with the forcing of the Dnieper, but it also happens... He will replenish the exchange fund and provide evidence about the Russian contingent, including on the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region. Share

He specified that ferrying a captured Russian occupier to the right bank is a difficult task, as the boats of Ukrainian defenders are under constant drone strikes.

What is happening in the Krynyk area on the left bank of the Kherson region

According to Dmytro Lykhovy, the spokesman of the "Tavria" military command center, the Russian invaders almost completely destroyed Krynky on the left bank of the Kherson region, but the Ukrainian military continues to hold defenses in the area.

At the same time, the fact that the positions of Ukrainian forces in the village of Krynky were completely destroyed as a result of intense, prolonged enemy shelling and airstrikes was also taken into account. The village itself was almost completely destroyed. There is no way to hold a defense there, there is no way to get hold of any fortifications, and therefore, in the future, Ukrainian defenders are in other designated positions and bridgeheads and also on the left bank of the Dnieper.

The spokesman of the "Tavriya" OSUV emphasized that in the entire operational zone of the group, the left bank of the Kherson region is the most active area, because the occupying army of the Russian Federation conducts assault attempts here almost every day.