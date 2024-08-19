According to the information of the spokesman of the "Tavria" OSUV Dmytro Lykhovy, on the left bank of the Kherson region, the Ukrainian military for the first time destroyed a rope crossing, which was used by soldiers of the occupying army of the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian military successfully destroyed a rope crossing used by the occupying Russian army on the left bank of the Kherson region, marking a significant development in the conflict.
- The Russian occupiers faced losses in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions as the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled multiple assaults, including the destruction of a valuable radar system.
- Despite relative enemy activity observed in the Dnieper direction, the Ukrainian military continues to maintain its defensive positions and thwart attacks without the use of armored vehicles.
- The destruction of the 'Kasta' radar system worth over 60 million dollars in Zaporizhzhia region highlights the effectiveness of Ukrainian military operations in disrupting Russian air defense capabilities.
- The ongoing hostilities in the region emphasize the need for innovative strategies and tactics, such as destroying enemy boats and cable crossings, to secure Ukrainian positions and counter Russian aggression.
What is known about the destruction of the cable crossing by the Russian invaders on the left bank of the Kherson region
Lykhovi noted that the Russian invaders are unsuccessfully trying to knock out the Ukrainian military from defensive positions on the left bank of the Kherson region.
In particular, according to him, the enemy conducts the most attacks west of the village of Krynka.
The spokesman of the "Tavria" OSUV added that the Russian occupiers are carrying out attacks by small infantry groups without using armored vehicles.
According to him, on the left bank of the Kherson region, the Ukrainian military destroys many enemy boats every day.
He also emphasized that relative activity of the enemy is observed in the Dnieper direction.
In particular, according to him, four assaults by the invaders were repelled in the Kherson region yesterday, two such attacks were made the day before, on Saturday, and three earlier.
However, as the spokesman noted, this is significantly less than a week ago.
What is known about the situation in the Zaporizhzhia region
Lykhovi noted that in the Zaporizhzhia region, the Ukrainian military destroyed a rare radar of the Russian occupiers "Kasta" worth more than 60 million dollars.
He also added that during the last 2 days, the Russian occupiers did not carry out assaults in the Zaporizhzhia region.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-