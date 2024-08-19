For the first time, the Armed Forces destroyed the cable crossing of the Russian army on the left bank of the Kherson region
MLRS of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
Source:  Espresso

According to the information of the spokesman of the "Tavria" OSUV Dmytro Lykhovy, on the left bank of the Kherson region, the Ukrainian military for the first time destroyed a rope crossing, which was used by soldiers of the occupying army of the Russian Federation.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian military successfully destroyed a rope crossing used by the occupying Russian army on the left bank of the Kherson region, marking a significant development in the conflict.
  • The Russian occupiers faced losses in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions as the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled multiple assaults, including the destruction of a valuable radar system.
  • Despite relative enemy activity observed in the Dnieper direction, the Ukrainian military continues to maintain its defensive positions and thwart attacks without the use of armored vehicles.
  • The destruction of the 'Kasta' radar system worth over 60 million dollars in Zaporizhzhia region highlights the effectiveness of Ukrainian military operations in disrupting Russian air defense capabilities.
  • The ongoing hostilities in the region emphasize the need for innovative strategies and tactics, such as destroying enemy boats and cable crossings, to secure Ukrainian positions and counter Russian aggression.

What is known about the destruction of the cable crossing by the Russian invaders on the left bank of the Kherson region

Lykhovi noted that the Russian invaders are unsuccessfully trying to knock out the Ukrainian military from defensive positions on the left bank of the Kherson region.

In particular, according to him, the enemy conducts the most attacks west of the village of Krynka.

The spokesman of the "Tavria" OSUV added that the Russian occupiers are carrying out attacks by small infantry groups without using armored vehicles.

Our troops were not allowed to lose positions there. There is an interesting news for yesterday. One cable crossing is among the facilities damaged by our troops. To be honest, this is the first time I've seen this during the entire Ukrainian-Russian war, but the conditions of hostilities in the Dnieper direction dictate the need for different ways of crossing the river, - emphasizes Lykhova.

According to him, on the left bank of the Kherson region, the Ukrainian military destroys many enemy boats every day.

And here is a rope crossing on one of the islands - such an interesting detail that indicates the nature of movements and what we are impressed by there, - Lykhova added.

Military Armed Forces

He also emphasized that relative activity of the enemy is observed in the Dnieper direction.

In particular, according to him, four assaults by the invaders were repelled in the Kherson region yesterday, two such attacks were made the day before, on Saturday, and three earlier.

However, as the spokesman noted, this is significantly less than a week ago.

What is known about the situation in the Zaporizhzhia region

Lykhovi noted that in the Zaporizhzhia region, the Ukrainian military destroyed a rare radar of the Russian occupiers "Kasta" worth more than 60 million dollars.

Over the course of yesterday, we confirm the destruction of a very fat target - this is the "Kasta-2E2" radar station in the area of the village of Zelenivka, Zaporizhzhia region. This is in the context of knocking out the Russian air defense system and radar, clearing the sky for our planes. And now, after the significant depletion of Russian anti-aircraft missile systems, we confirm the destruction of the modern radar station "Kasta-2E2", which is actually the eyes of the Russian air defense system on a very large area of the front, - emphasized the spokesman of the Tavria Defense Forces.

He also added that during the last 2 days, the Russian occupiers did not carry out assaults in the Zaporizhzhia region.

It is not necessary to measure all the activity of the enemy by the number of ground assaults, because there are still many ways of conducting hostilities, - Lykhoviy explained.

