The Ukrainian military expanded the offensive bridgehead in the Kursk region and approached the Seim River.
- The Ukrainian military has successfully expanded its offensive bridgehead in the Kursk region and approached the Seim River, leading to strategic implications for the Russian forces.
- The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are engaging in defensive actions, including blowing up bridges and organizing pontoon crossings, in response to Ukrainian advancements.
- Control over the Gazprom gas station in Suja gives Ukraine leverage in the gas transit sector, potentially causing losses for Gazprom and Russia.
- The ongoing battles and control of key villages in Kurshchyna, such as Snagost and Apanasivka, showcase the Ukrainian military's progress in the region.
- Serhii Makogon highlights the significance of maintaining gas transit through Suja for Gazprom, considering its impact on EU countries, Hungary, Slovakia, Austria, and Italy.
What is known about the latest successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kurshchyna offensive
According to Juliana Roepke, an analyst of the German edition of Bild, since August 16, the Ukrainian military has been detonating bridges across the Seim River in the Hlushkiv district in Kurshchyna.
According to his information, the villages of Snagost and Apanasivka are currently under the control of the Ukrainian military, and the distance to the Seim River is about 5 km.
A little further to the north, battles continue for the district center - the city of Koreneve.
What is known about other successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna
According to Serhii Makogon, the former head of the "Operator GTS of Ukraine" LLC, the Ukrainian military currently controls the Gazprom gas station in Suja, through which Russian gas goes to the EU countries.
Makogon noted that "Gazprom" could already stop gas supplies, but does not do so due to fears about loss of income.
In addition, he noted that by announcing the cessation of gas transit, the Russian monopolist may also receive multibillion-dollar lawsuits from buyers in the European Union.
At the same time, in order to maintain the loyalty of Hungary and Slovakia, Gazprom also needs to maintain gas supplies there as well.
In addition, Makogon noted that Moscow needs to preserve gas transit through the so-called Transnistria in order to keep this territory from reintegration processes with Moldova.
The ex-head of the "Ukraine GTS Operator" indicated that "Gazprom" provides gas transit through the Suja gas pipeline in the amount of 42.4 million cubic meters as of August 15, and the main consumers are Slovakia, Austria and Italy, as well as Hungary.
