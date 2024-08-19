The Ukrainian military expanded the offensive bridgehead in the Kursk region and approached the Seim River.

What is known about the latest successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kurshchyna offensive

According to Juliana Roepke, an analyst of the German edition of Bild, since August 16, the Ukrainian military has been detonating bridges across the Seim River in the Hlushkiv district in Kurshchyna.

Some analysts wrote that this could cut off groups of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, since the district is surrounded by the territory of Ukraine from the west and south. In response, Russia organizes pontoon crossings and defends the remaining passage in the east, Röpke emphasizes. Share

According to his information, the villages of Snagost and Apanasivka are currently under the control of the Ukrainian military, and the distance to the Seim River is about 5 km.

A little further to the north, battles continue for the district center - the city of Koreneve.

What is known about other successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna

According to Serhii Makogon, the former head of the "Operator GTS of Ukraine" LLC, the Ukrainian military currently controls the Gazprom gas station in Suja, through which Russian gas goes to the EU countries.

Makogon noted that "Gazprom" could already stop gas supplies, but does not do so due to fears about loss of income.

In addition, he noted that by announcing the cessation of gas transit, the Russian monopolist may also receive multibillion-dollar lawsuits from buyers in the European Union.

At the same time, in order to maintain the loyalty of Hungary and Slovakia, Gazprom also needs to maintain gas supplies there as well.

In addition, Makogon noted that Moscow needs to preserve gas transit through the so-called Transnistria in order to keep this territory from reintegration processes with Moldova.

The ex-head of the "Ukraine GTS Operator" indicated that "Gazprom" provides gas transit through the Suja gas pipeline in the amount of 42.4 million cubic meters as of August 15, and the main consumers are Slovakia, Austria and Italy, as well as Hungary.