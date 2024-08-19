According to the information of the General Staff, since the beginning of the day, there have already been 77 clashes between the Ukrainian military and the occupying army of the Russian Federation on the front in Ukraine.

What is the situation on the eastern front

It is noted that the Russian occupiers carried out 4 unsuccessful attacks on Kharkiv Oblast near Liptsi and Vovchansk.

In the direction of Kupyansk, 8 attempts of enemy attacks were recorded in the direction of Torsky, Hlushkivka, Makiivka, Stelmakhivka, and Kruglyakivka. 4 attacks were repelled by the Ukrainian military, 4 more are ongoing.

In the direction of Liman in Donetsk region, the Russian occupiers tried to storm the positions of the Armed Forces 9 times. The largest number of enemy attacks was recorded from the side of the Square.

Since the beginning of the day, 6 attempts of enemy attacks have been recorded in the direction of Siversk. The enemy advanced in the vicinity of Verkhnyokamyanskyi, Spirnyi and Ivano-Daryivka. There is currently fighting going on there.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, the Russian occupiers conducted 2 assault attempts near Ivanovskyi and Andriivka. Fighting near Andriyivka continues.

In the direction of Toretsk, the occupiers increased the number of attacks to nine - they attacked near New York, Toretsk, Zalizny and Nelipivka. Seven battles have been completed, two more are ongoing.

In the direction of Pokrovsk, the Russian occupiers attacked near Vozdvizhenka, Novogrodivka, Zeleny Poly, Kalinovy, Mykolaivka, Ptychigo, Mykhailivka, Kamyshivka, and Myrolyubivka.

The Ukrainian military has already repelled 24 enemy attacks in these directions. 5 more fights are going on.

In the direction of Kurakhovo, the invaders unsuccessfully attacked five times near Nevelskyi and Kostyantynivka.

In addition, the enemy carried out three assault actions - tried to advance from the direction of Volodymyrivka and Solodky, and also carried out an attack in the Vodyanny area.

What is known about the situation on the southern front

It is noted that in the Zaporizhia and Kherson regions, the Russian occupiers did not carry out offensive actions, instead, they carried out airstrikes by almost sixty anti-aircraft missiles in the direction of Pyatikhatok, Gulyaipol and Olhivka. In addition, three aerial bombs were dropped in the districts of Novodanilivka and Temyrivka.