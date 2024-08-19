The Armed Forces have destroyed more than 600,000 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Читати українською

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 600,470 soldiers.

Points of attention

  • During the day, the Armed Forces destroyed 1,120 Russian invaders and a large amount of equipment.
  • 145 combat clashes were recorded at the front, the most active situation in the Pokrovsky direction.
  • The enemy actively attacked in the areas of Hlushkivka, Stelmakhivka, Kolesnikivka and others.
  • Defense forces repelled assaults near various settlements in various directions.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,120 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

  • tanks — 8,513 (+5) units;

  • armored fighting vehicles — 16,495 (+15) units;

  • artillery systems — 17,104 (+48) units;

  • RSZV — 1165 (+4) units;

  • air defense equipment — 925 (+2) units;

  • aircraft — 367 units;

  • helicopters — 328 units;

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 13,809 (+57) units;

  • cruise missiles — 2,437 (+5) units;

  • ships/boats — 28 units;

  • submarines - 1 unit;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks -23,047 (+55) units;

  • special equipment — 2863 (+17) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front

As the General Staff notes, 145 combat clashes were recorded during the past day. The hottest situation was in the Pokrovsky direction, and the enemy was also actively advancing in the Toretsk direction.

  • The enemy attacked 20 times in the Kupian direction. Defense forces repelled assaults near Hlushkivka, Stelmakhivka, Kolesnikivka, Lozova and Synkivka.

  • There were 20 skirmishes in the Lymansky direction, in particular, near Grekivka, Makiivka, Nevsky, Terni, Novosadovo, and Torsky.

  • In the Kramatorsk direction, 14 battles were fought in the districts of Hryhorivka, Kalynyvka, Chasovoy Yar, Klishchiivka, Stupochky and Predtechyny.

  • In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked 24 times near Zalizny, Toretsk, Dilyivka and Nelipivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 45 enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Vozdvizhenka, Kalinove, Zelene Pole, Myrolyubivka, Grodivka, Mykolaivka, Ptyche, Novogrodivka, Zavitne, Skuchne, and Mykhailivka. The greatest concentration of attacks was near Vozdvizhenka and Novogrodivka.

