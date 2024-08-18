General Staff Latest: there were 81 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian Army during the day

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, 81 combat clashes took place since the beginning of the day on August 18.

Current situation in different directions of the front

Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. on August 18, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

On August 18, the areas of Shalygine, Slavhorod, Porozok, Bilopillya, Timofiivka, Velyka Pisarivka, Pokrovka, Kamin, and Liskivshchyna settlements were damaged by enemy artillery and mortar fire. In addition, the Russians carried out three airstrikes, dropping five anti-aircraft missiles, on Golyshivskyi, Basivka, and Yunakivka in the Sumy region. Share

In the Kharkiv direction, two skirmishes took place near Vovchansk and Lyptsi, where one battle is currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out nine offensive operations in the direction of Hlushkivka, Stelmakhivka, and Synkivka. At this time, five attacks continue.

There were 11 combat clashes in the Lyman direction . The enemy stormed the positions of our defenders near Grekivka, Makiivka, Nevsky, Terni, Novosadovo, and Torsky. Ten battles have been completed, one is still ongoing.

On the Siverskyi direction, our Ukrainian defenders stopped the enemy assault near Verkhnyokamyanskyi.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invading army advanced towards Hryhorivka, Kalynyvka, Chasovoy Yar, Klishchiivka and Predtechyny. A total of eight clashes took place, three of which are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers attacked 15 times near Zalizny, Toretsk, Dilyivka and Nelipivka. Fourteen assaults have been repulsed, one more is in progress.

In addition, the invaders carried out two airstrikes on Dachny and Druzhba.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russians carried out 24 assaults in the areas of the settlements of Vozdvizhenka, Kalinove, Zelene Pole, Myrolyubivka, Grodivka, Mykolayivka, Ptyche, Novogrodivka, Zavitne and Mykhailivka. Defense forces of Ukraine restrained the onslaught of Russian troops and repelled 19 attacks, five clashes are still ongoing. Enemy losses in this direction are being clarified.

The enemy also carried out five airstrikes, dropping two anti-aircraft missiles on Kalinovy and launching anti-aircraft missiles in the direction of Oleksandropol.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the invaders unsuccessfully attacked six times near Krasnohorivka, Kostyantynivka, and Paraskoviivka.

In the Vremivsk direction, the enemy stormed our positions near Rozdolny and Vodyanyi four times, where one battle is currently ongoing.

In the Gulyaipil and Orihiv directions , the occupiers, involving aviation, carried out two airstrikes on the Dolinka and Kamiansky districts.

In the Dnieper direction, as a result of the fighting, the Russians were defeated.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,170 Russian invaders during the day of August 17-18, and the following equipment was destroyed: