The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,100 Russian troops, 7 tanks and 71 artillery systems

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 599,350 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,170 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 8,508 (+7) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 16,480 (+7) units;

artillery systems — 17,056 (+71) units;

RSZV — 1161 (+1) units;

air defense equipment — 923 units;

aircraft — 367 units;

helicopters — 328 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 13,752 (+38) units;

cruise missiles — 2,432 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 22,992 (+79) units;

special equipment — 2846 (+2) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 139 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

Ten enemy attacks took place in the Kupyan direction during the day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Berestovo and Stelmakhivka.

The enemy attacked 24 times in the Lyman direction. Tried to advance near Makiivka, Nevsky, Grekivka, Novoehorivka, and Dibrova.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked 12 times, near Chasovoy Yar and Ivanovsky. The situation is under control.

In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out 19 attacks near Severnoy, Toretsk, and Zalizny.