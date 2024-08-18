The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,100 Russian troops, 7 tanks and 71 artillery systems
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 599,350 soldiers.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,100 Russian troops, 7 tanks and 71 artillery systems.
  • The total number of losses of the Russian army during the invasion is 599,350 troops.
  • During the day, 139 combat clashes were recorded in different directions of the front.
  • The defense forces repelled enemy assaults in the Kupyan, Lyman, Kramatorsk, Toretsk and Pokrovsky directions.
  • The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was near Grodivka, Mykolaivka and Novozhelanny, the enemy actively used aviation.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,170 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

  • tanks — 8,508 (+7) units;

  • armored fighting vehicles — 16,480 (+7) units;

  • artillery systems — 17,056 (+71) units;

  • RSZV — 1161 (+1) units;

  • air defense equipment — 923 units;

  • aircraft — 367 units;

  • helicopters — 328 units;

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 13,752 (+38) units;

  • cruise missiles — 2,432 units;

  • ships/boats — 28 units;

  • submarines - 1 unit;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 22,992 (+79) units;

  • special equipment — 2846 (+2) units.

What is the situation at the front?

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 139 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

  • Ten enemy attacks took place in the Kupyan direction during the day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Berestovo and Stelmakhivka.

  • The enemy attacked 24 times in the Lyman direction. Tried to advance near Makiivka, Nevsky, Grekivka, Novoehorivka, and Dibrova.

  • In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked 12 times, near Chasovoy Yar and Ivanovsky. The situation is under control.

  • In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out 19 attacks near Severnoy, Toretsk, and Zalizny.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 46 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the direction of the settlements of Vozdvizhenka, Myrolyubivka, Novotroitsky, Novogrodivka, Grodivka, Mykolaivka, Zhelanny, and Zavitny. The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was near Grodivka, Mykolaivka and Novozhelanny, the enemy actively used assault and bombing aircraft.

