The Armed Forces updated the data on the losses of the Russian army at the front

During August 15, Ukrainian defenders managed to eliminate 1,330 Russian invaders, as well as destroy 59 artillery systems, 35 BBM and 12 enemy tanks.

Losses of the Russian army as of August 16, 2024

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 08.16.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel — about 596,950 (+1,330) people,

tanks — 8496 (+12) units,

armored combat vehicles — 16,461 (+35) units,

artillery systems — 16,927 (+59) units,

RSZV — 1,159 (+5) units,

air defense equipment — 922 (+0) units,

aircraft — 367 (+0) units,

helicopters — 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 13,659 (+61) units,

cruise missiles — 2,429 (+1) units,

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 22,848 (+73) units,

special equipment — 2,829 (+16) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is known about the situation at the front on August 15-16

Over the past 24 hours, 144 combat clashes between Ukrainian defenders and Russian invaders have been recorded.

On August 15, the Russian army launched seven missile strikes against the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and populated areas using 12 missiles, as well as 74 airstrikes, dropping 101 anti-aircraft missiles.

Moreover, it is indicated that the enemy launched more than 4,600 attacks, 109 of them from rocket salvo systems.

The aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces made three strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and anti-tank weapons of the enemy, as well as hit two artillery systems and two PMM warehouses, — reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Share

In addition, it is emphasized that the fiercest battles are taking place in the Pokrovsky direction, and the enemy also actively advanced in the Toretsk and Kurakhiv directions.