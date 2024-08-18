The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled a massive attack by the Russian army in the direction of Toretsk

On August 18, Russian troops launched a massive attack in the direction of Toretsk, Donetsk region.
Points of attention
- In the course of the fighting, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 10 units of enemy equipment and irretrievably killed 41 Russian occupiers.
- The defense forces also reported successful actions against Russian equipment: 8,508 tanks, 16,480 armored vehicles and other military equipment were destroyed during the day.
- According to the latest reports of the General Staff, the Ukrainian military inflicted significant losses on the Russian army during the day, destroying 1,170 enemy invaders.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped the assault of the Russian invaders towards Toretsk
As the General Staff notes, on August 18, the Russian Federation carried out a massive attack in the area of Severnye and Zalizne settlements of the Donetsk region.
The Russian occupiers, with the support of an armored group of 12 vehicles, tried to break through the positions of the Ukrainian troops and advance towards Toretsk.
However, the Defense Forces stopped the enemy attack, no positions were lost.
According to the General Staff, during the battle, Ukrainian fighters destroyed 10 units of enemy equipment and neutralized 68 Russian invaders, 41 of them irreversibly.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army per day
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,170 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:
tanks — 8,508 (+7) units;
armored fighting vehicles — 16,480 (+7) units;
artillery systems — 17,056 (+71) units;
RSZV — 1161 (+1) units;
air defense equipment — 923 units;
aircraft — 367 units;
helicopters — 328 units;
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 13,752 (+38) units;
cruise missiles — 2,432 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines - 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 22,992 (+79) units;
special equipment — 2846 (+2) units.
