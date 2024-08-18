The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled a massive attack by the Russian army in the direction of Toretsk

On August 18, Russian troops launched a massive attack in the direction of Toretsk, Donetsk region.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped the assault of the Russian invaders towards Toretsk

As the General Staff notes, on August 18, the Russian Federation carried out a massive attack in the area of Severnye and Zalizne settlements of the Donetsk region.

The Russian occupiers, with the support of an armored group of 12 vehicles, tried to break through the positions of the Ukrainian troops and advance towards Toretsk.

However, the Defense Forces stopped the enemy attack, no positions were lost.

According to the General Staff, during the battle, Ukrainian fighters destroyed 10 units of enemy equipment and neutralized 68 Russian invaders, 41 of them irreversibly.

We thank the Ukrainian defenders for their courage, resilience and professionalism, - added the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army per day

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,170 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment: