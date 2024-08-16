In Antonivtsi, a suburb of Kherson, the Russian military destroyed the only "green" school in the region, built with the support of foreign partners according to European principles of energy saving. This type of educational institution was the first in Ukraine.

On August 16, this school suffered irreparable destruction.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson MBA, Roman Mrochko.

Today, the Russian occupiers finished the first "green school" in Ukraine and the only one in the Kherson region, which was created on the basis of school No. 21 in Antonivka. Racists attacked the unique school twice in half a day, causing irreparable damage. Roman Mrochko Head of the Kherson MBA

Mrochko noted that the educational institution, built with the help of the Finnish government, accepted its first two hundred students in 2016. It was an unusual event for all of Ukraine — the "green school" was built according to European principles of energy saving.

An air purification system was installed in it — recuperation. There are no pipes or batteries inside the room. Heat was provided by solar batteries located on the roof.

Mrochko released a video showing what the "green school" in Antonivka was like and what it looks like now after a series of terrorist attacks by the Russian occupiers.

Later, Mrochko added that during the extinguishing of the fire caused by the enemy's "arrival", the Russian army repeatedly struck the "green school" and the rescuers who were putting out the fire.

Damaged fire truck. People were not injured.

The Russian army killed volunteers in Kherson

On August 14, Russian occupiers attacked volunteers Vladyslav Zavtur and Andriy Studinsky from a drone while they were pouring free water to local residents.

The Kherson community was immediately impoverished by two friends. Vladyslav Zavtur, one of the men injured yesterday in the Dnipro district, died in the hospital at night. He was 61 years old, said Roman Mrochko, head of Kherson MBA.

As noted, on August 14, volunteers poured free water for Kherson residents. At that moment, the Russians attacked people from a drone.

The driver Andrii Studinsky died on the spot. Vladyslav Zavtur died in the hospital a few hours later.

It is known that these men carried free bread and drinking water from Mykolaiv to Kherson for a long time. They also started a program to provide liquefied gas to the residents of the Antoniv Starostyn district.