A critical infrastructure facility caught fire in the Mykolayiv Oblast due to Russian shelling

As a result of a drone attack by the Russian Federation, a fire broke out at a critical infrastructure facility in the Bashtan district of the Mykolaiv region. Appropriate services are currently on site.

What is known about the shelling of the Russian Federation in the Mykolaiv region

As the head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaly Kim reported, "all necessary services" were involved in eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack.

Information about the victims is being clarified.

The head of the OVA noted that three Shahed attack drones were destroyed in the Mykolaiv region this night by air defense forces and means.

As for other shelling in the region, the Kutsurub community was hit, which Russian invaders attacked yesterday morning and afternoon using FPV drones.

As a result, in the village Two residential buildings were damaged in Dmytrivka. Also, as a result of the shelling, dry grass caught fire in the open area, which was quickly extinguished by firefighters. There are no casualties, the head of the OVA reported. Share

Russia tried to attack Kyiv on September 30

As Serhii Popko, the head of Kyiv MBA, reported, the air alert in the capital lasted for more than 5 hours.

All Russian attack drones that threatened Kyiv were neutralized by the forces and means of air defense.

According to preliminary information, there were no damages or casualties in the city.