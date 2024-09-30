A critical infrastructure facility caught fire in the Mykolayiv Oblast due to Russian shelling

As a result of a drone attack by the Russian Federation, a fire broke out at a critical infrastructure facility in the Bashtan district of the Mykolaiv region. Appropriate services are currently on site.
Points of attention
- As a result of a drone attack by the Russian Federation, a fire broke out at a critical infrastructure facility in the Bashtan district of the Mykolaiv region.
- The appropriate services are working on the spot, which are engaged in liquidation of the consequences of the enemy attack.
- Also, in the Mykolaiv region, three attack drones of the "Shakhed" type, which belonged to the Russian invaders, were destroyed.
- Russian drones were also neutralized during an attempted attack on Kyiv, but without destruction or casualties.
What is known about the shelling of the Russian Federation in the Mykolaiv region
As the head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaly Kim reported, "all necessary services" were involved in eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack.
Information about the victims is being clarified.
The head of the OVA noted that three Shahed attack drones were destroyed in the Mykolaiv region this night by air defense forces and means.
As for other shelling in the region, the Kutsurub community was hit, which Russian invaders attacked yesterday morning and afternoon using FPV drones.
Russia tried to attack Kyiv on September 30
As Serhii Popko, the head of Kyiv MBA, reported, the air alert in the capital lasted for more than 5 hours.
All Russian attack drones that threatened Kyiv were neutralized by the forces and means of air defense.
According to preliminary information, there were no damages or casualties in the city.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-