The Russian army struck the enterprise in the Mykolaiv region. There are wounded

On July 20, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the Bashtan district of the Mykolaiv region. People were injured, a fire broke out at the enterprise.
The Russian Federation struck the enterprise in the Mykolaiv region
In addition, according to the head of OVA, private houses were damaged by the blast wave.
Shelling of the Russian Federation on Ukraine
Around 00:00 on Sunday, July 21, an air alert was announced in the eastern and southern regions of Ukraine. The military was warned about the threat of Russian drones.
Later it became known that all enemy drones that the Russian Federation launched to attack Kyiv were destroyed by air defense.
The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Serhii Popko, clarified that the enemy's UAVs were eliminated by the defenders of the Ukrainian sky on the approaches to Kyiv.
He added that information about the type and number of occupying drones will appear later in the reports of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
And already in the morning, on July 21, it became known that critical infrastructure objects were hit by Russian strikes in the Sumy region. The invaders used both drones and rockets.
