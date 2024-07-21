The Russian army struck the enterprise in the Mykolaiv region. There are wounded
Vitaly Kim / Mykolaivska OVA
Читати українською

On July 20, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the Bashtan district of the Mykolaiv region. People were injured, a fire broke out at the enterprise.

Points of attention

  • Russian troops launched a rocket attack on an enterprise in the Mykolaiv region, which resulted in the injury of two people and a fire.
  • Ukrainian air defense successfully destroyed all enemy drones that tried to carry out strikes on Kyiv.
  • In the Sumy region, drones and missiles of the Russian Federation hit critical infrastructure objects, emphasizing the aggressive activity of the enemy.
  • Ukrainian air defense forces managed to effectively protect military facilities and the civilian population from the aggressor.
  • The need to strengthen defense capabilities and counter aggression to ensure the country's security is clearly demonstrated.

The Russian Federation struck the enterprise in the Mykolaiv region

Yesterday, July 20, at 8:30 p.m., Bashtan district was hit by a rocket attack. As a result, the warehouse of the agricultural enterprise and dry grass caught fire. The fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters, - said the head of Mykolayiv OVA Vitaly Kim.

In addition, according to the head of OVA, private houses were damaged by the blast wave.

Two people were injured, Kim said.

Shelling of the Russian Federation on Ukraine

Around 00:00 on Sunday, July 21, an air alert was announced in the eastern and southern regions of Ukraine. The military was warned about the threat of Russian drones.

Later it became known that all enemy drones that the Russian Federation launched to attack Kyiv were destroyed by air defense.

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Serhii Popko, clarified that the enemy's UAVs were eliminated by the defenders of the Ukrainian sky on the approaches to Kyiv.

Today again, a certain number of enemy UAVs were headed for Kyiv, but all of them were destroyed by the forces and means of anti-aircraft defense on approaches, - the head of the administration said in a statement in his Telegram.

He added that information about the type and number of occupying drones will appear later in the reports of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

And already in the morning, on July 21, it became known that critical infrastructure objects were hit by Russian strikes in the Sumy region. The invaders used both drones and rockets.

