Russia strikes twice residential building in Kharkiv region: nine injured, including a 14-year-old teenager
Ukraine
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Chuhuiv
Читати українською

On July 19, the occupation army of the Russian Federation struck the centre of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region. As a result of the shelling, nine people were injured, including a 14-year-old boy.

Points of attention

  • As a result of Russian shelling, damage to residential buildings, trade facilities, social sphere and other civil infrastructure was recorded in Chuhuiv.
  • Rescuers, doctors and law enforcement agencies are working to eliminate the consequences of shelling in Chuhuiv and provide assistance to the victims.
  • According to the regional prosecutor's office of the Kharkiv region, Russia carried out the shelling using Iskander-M missiles and artillery.

Nine people were injured after Russian strike on Chuhuiv

According to Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, the Russian army hit the central part of Chuguiv twice.

The occupiers hit the central part of the city of Chuguiv. There is damage to residential buildings, trade facilities, social sphere and other civil infrastructure. Nine people were injured, including a 14-year-old boy.

Oleg Syniegubov

The first hit was near the house. Nine cars were burned there, the window glazing of 9-story and 5-story buildings, the roof and window glazing of a 2-story residential building, and two shops were damaged.

As a result of the second hit, administrative buildings, glazing of an unfinished five-story building, and a private house were damaged.

Rescuers, doctors, law enforcement agencies — all emergency services are working to eliminate the consequences of Russian terror.

According to the information of the regional prosecutor's office of the Kharkiv region, Russia was struck with two "Iskander-M" missiles.

Shelling of Сhuhuiv by the Russian Federation
Shelling of Сhuhuiv by the Russian Federation
Shelling of Chuguyev by the Russian Federation

The Russian army attacked the Donetsk region, casualties were reported

On July 18, the Russian army shelled the village with artillery. Pleshchiivka, Kramatorsk district. An 85-year-old man died as a result of hitting a residential building. They tried to save his wife, but she died.

The occupiers also struck the village of Grodivka, Pokrovsk district, hitting the private sector, as a result of which three women aged 26, 32 and 77 years were killed.

The Russian military shelled the village of Velyka Novosilka of the Volnova district, previously by KAB-250 glide bomb. A married couple, 48 and 56, who were in the house, were injured.

Another 58-year-old man was injured in the town of Zalizne, which was fired upon by the occupiers, probably from artillery.

Додати до обраного
Додати до обраного
Додати до обраного
