Watch: The FSB headquarters was burned down in Novosibirsk

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine reports that in the aggressor country of Russia there has been one less FSB department. Moreover, a known war criminal was blown up in Russian-occupied Energodar.

Unknown persons attacked and burned down the FSB headquarters

According to Ukrainian intelligence, on October 3, 2024, the regional office of the FSB burned down in the city of Novosibirsk in Russia.

GUR informs that unknown persons threw a flammable mixture into the broken window of the offices of the Chekists and set it on fire.

Similar events within the aggressor state are becoming more frequent, as the number of people ready to take desperate steps against the criminal regime in the Kremlin is increasing. The fight continues! - emphasizes the intelligence of Ukraine.

In addition, the GUR released video evidence showing how the administration of the FSB of the Russian Federation is on fire.

In occupied Energodar, a car with another war criminal was blown up

According to Ukrainian intelligence, on the morning of October 4, 2024, around 07:00, a car exploded in the temporarily occupied Energodar.

At the time of the explosion, a war criminal, the "chief of physical security" of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Andriy Yuriyovych Korotky, was in it.

What is important to understand is that Korotky is a collaborator and traitor to Ukraine, involved in the organization and execution of war crimes and repression of Ukrainians under occupation.

After the seizure of the ZNPP, he voluntarily cooperated with the Russian invaders, gave the Russians lists of plant workers with their personal data, pointing out citizens with a pro-Ukrainian position. He participated in the repression of nuclear power plant personnel, war crimes against civilians in the temporarily occupied Energodar, says the press service of the GUR.

In addition, it is emphasized that the liquidated traitor constantly organized activities aimed at supporting the Russian occupation army.

As a member of Putin's United Russia party, he headed the so-called "Council of Deputies" in Energodar.