The Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine reports that in the aggressor country of Russia there has been one less FSB department. Moreover, a known war criminal was blown up in Russian-occupied Energodar.
Points of attention
- The number of people ready to take desperate steps to destroy the criminal regime in the Kremlin is growing.
- The explosion in Energodar led to the liquidation of a collaborator and traitor of Ukraine who collaborated with the occupiers.
- Ukraine continues its struggle against the Russian occupation and achieves new successes.
Unknown persons attacked and burned down the FSB headquarters
According to Ukrainian intelligence, on October 3, 2024, the regional office of the FSB burned down in the city of Novosibirsk in Russia.
GUR informs that unknown persons threw a flammable mixture into the broken window of the offices of the Chekists and set it on fire.
In addition, the GUR released video evidence showing how the administration of the FSB of the Russian Federation is on fire.
In occupied Energodar, a car with another war criminal was blown up
According to Ukrainian intelligence, on the morning of October 4, 2024, around 07:00, a car exploded in the temporarily occupied Energodar.
At the time of the explosion, a war criminal, the "chief of physical security" of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Andriy Yuriyovych Korotky, was in it.
What is important to understand is that Korotky is a collaborator and traitor to Ukraine, involved in the organization and execution of war crimes and repression of Ukrainians under occupation.
In addition, it is emphasized that the liquidated traitor constantly organized activities aimed at supporting the Russian occupation army.
As a member of Putin's United Russia party, he headed the so-called "Council of Deputies" in Energodar.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-