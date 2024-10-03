People like Kyrylo Budanov are taking responsibility — ex-head of DIU Kondratyuk

Former head Valery Kondratyuk, Head of State Administration and Foreign Intelligence Service commented on the role of Kyril Budanov in the defense of Ukraine. The general noted that currently the GUR is the only "stimulus" that can create the conditions for Ukraine's victory.

Budanov takes responsibility for completing tasks

In an interview, former head of the GUR, Lieutenant General Vasyl Kondratyuk, commented on the work of the Main Directorate of Intelligence under the leadership of Kyril Budanov, noting that Budanov has to take responsibility for the performance of tasks, as the system cannot always respond in time.

As an example, he cited the situation with the creation of the Unmanned Systems Forces, announced by the president 10 months ago, but which have not yet been fully implemented.

People like Budanov take responsibility, because the commander must be able to make decisions, - Valery Kondratiuk added. Share

The general also noted the high level of Budanov's authority among his subordinates. According to him, the participation of the head of the GUR in combat operations, even if sometimes audacious, earns him respect among subordinates, and people are ready to perform risky tasks.

Budanov acts together with his subordinates, perhaps a little regardless of the risks, but this is what unites the team, Kondratiuk emphasized. Share

Speaking about the role of GUR in the war, Kondratyuk noted that today it is the only "stimulus" that can create conditions for Ukraine's victory.

While the Armed Forces used to play a key role in liberating cities, neither side can now succeed on the battlefield. According to him, only a hybrid approach can ensure victory.

Ex-leader of GUR Kondratyuk denied rumors about Budanov's dismissal

Regarding the rumors about the possible replacement of Budanov as the head of the GUR, Kondratyuk emphasized that such a decision can be made only in the event of a loss of trust between the state leadership and the head of the department. He noted that this would be the worst case scenario.