Russians will have serious problems in the summer of 2025 — Budanov

At the Yalta European Strategy conference, the head of the DIU, Kyrylo Budanov, predicted serious problems in Russia, which will begin as early as the summer of 2025. According to him, the Russian Federation will face an economic downturn and a lack of recruitment in the army.

Citizens of the Russian Federation already feel the deterioration of the quality of life. The war against Ukraine provoked a serious economic downturn.

The blow to the economy of the Russian Federation is already quite tangible and painful, but its peak is expected in the summer of next year.

They predict that around the summer of 2025, the negative impact on the economy will begin to be very noticeable for their country. By the way, many processes are connected with this, which they are trying to speed up in their state now, in order to maximally enter this period as they would like. Kyrylo Budanov Head of DIU

According to the head of the DIU, this is why Russia seeks to win the war against Ukraine as soon as possible.

Most Russians are still happy about the military gains. However, in general, society in the Russian Federation is tired of the war, because it has already affected many.

In the summer of 2025, Russia will have problems with military recruitment. Whoever was tempted by payments from the Ministry of Defence and the regions has already signed the contract.

The Kremlin will either have to take an unpopular step and announce a general mobilization, or reduce the intensity of hostilities.

DIU attacks the Russian Federation on land, in water and in cyberspace

Special forces regularly conduct operations on the TOT and the territory of Russia, as well as carry out attacks on Russian services.

On September 12, two important operations were carried out: an attack on banking services and a raid in the Black Sea. As a result, the websites and mobile applications of the largest banks were "downed" by the Russians, they lost personnel on the Crimea-2 platform and the Su-30SM aircraft, and the equipment was damaged.