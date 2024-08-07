What is needed for a repeated military mutiny in the Russian Federation — Budanov's answer

The head of Ukrainian intelligence said that a second military mutiny in the Russian Federation requires a leader on the ground.
Points of attention
- According to Kirill Budanov, a leader on the spot is needed for a repeated military mutiny in the Russian Federation.
- Preparations for the mutiny of the private military company "Wagner" were known to Ukrainian intelligence in advance.
- Budanov, that in Russia at the moment there are no impulses to the scenario of a military mutiny.
- The probability of a new rebellion in the Russian Federation is assessed as unlikely due to the lack of a strong leader.
Is there a possibility of a new rebellion in the Russian Federation?
As the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said, Ukraine knew about the preparations of the mutiny by the private military company (PMC) "Wagner" six months in advance.
However, today, there are no impulses towards this scenario in Russia. However, if we talk about conditional rebellions of ethnic groups, this requires a leader on the ground.
Regarding Prigozhin's rebellion, Kyrylo Budanov noted that the former head of the "Wagner" PMC was a complex personality and an ultra-patriot. During the mutiny, he planned to go to the Kremlin and in his thoughts was going to save Russia.
Budanov assessed the likelihood of a new rebellion in Russia
According to the head of Ukrainian intelligence, mutinies in the aggressor country against the background of worsening economic problems are unlikely, so it is not worth counting on such a development.
As Kyrylo Budanov points out, it is necessary to recognize the fact that the authorities of the Russian Federation have learned to systematically adapt their society to these problems.
In addition, it is important to understand that the level of demand in Russian society is much lower than in Ukrainian society.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-