The offensive actions of the Russian troops, which are ongoing now, will end in one and a half to two months. Such a forecast was given by the head of Ukrainian intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov.

When and why will the offensive actions of the occupiers of the Russian Federation end

In one and a half to two months, the main thrust (of the Russian army) should be completed, because the offensive has already dragged on. Kyrylo Budanov Head of DIU

Kyrylo Budanov also noted that the practice of the ten-year war shows that "any side does not use its offensive potential for more than two months."

The head of the DIU noted that the offensive operations of the aggressor are approaching three months, so there will be some decline in the future.

But we know that after a recession and a slight lull, there will be new attempts by the enemy to advance. And we are preparing for this, Budanov warned.

He believes that the further situation will also depend on the Ukrainian side.

Are we just going to sit and wait, four or five months will pass and everything will happen again. Shall we act in advance, Budanov said.

Is the occupying army of the Russian Federation capable of conducting a new large-scale offensive in Ukraine

A repetition of a large-scale offensive along the entire front line, as in February 2022, is currently out of the question, said Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

The publication's article emphasizes that after the start of a large-scale war against Ukraine in 2022, the occupation army of the Russian Federation rapidly spread hostilities from the territory of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions to the northern and eastern regions of Ukraine.

In the fall of 2022, the Ukrainian military managed to regain almost the entire territory of the Kharkiv region as a result of a lightning counteroffensive.

However, the occupation army of the Russian Federation slowly and relentlessly continued its advance in the east of Ukraine.

Having captured Avdiivka in the winter of 2024, the Russian occupiers continued to advance westward over the following months.