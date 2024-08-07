The offensive actions of the Russian troops, which are ongoing now, will end in one and a half to two months. Such a forecast was given by the head of Ukrainian intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov.
Points of attention
- The practice of the ten-year war shows that the offensive potential of the aggressor is limited to a period of more than two months.
- After the decline of the offensive of the Russian army, new attempts to advance are possible, but the Ukrainian side is actively preparing to meet these challenges.
- Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, assures that there is currently no question of a repetition of a large-scale front offensive, as in February 2022.
When and why will the offensive actions of the occupiers of the Russian Federation end
Kyrylo Budanov also noted that the practice of the ten-year war shows that "any side does not use its offensive potential for more than two months."
The head of the DIU noted that the offensive operations of the aggressor are approaching three months, so there will be some decline in the future.
He believes that the further situation will also depend on the Ukrainian side.
Is the occupying army of the Russian Federation capable of conducting a new large-scale offensive in Ukraine
The publication's article emphasizes that after the start of a large-scale war against Ukraine in 2022, the occupation army of the Russian Federation rapidly spread hostilities from the territory of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions to the northern and eastern regions of Ukraine.
In the fall of 2022, the Ukrainian military managed to regain almost the entire territory of the Kharkiv region as a result of a lightning counteroffensive.
However, the occupation army of the Russian Federation slowly and relentlessly continued its advance in the east of Ukraine.
Having captured Avdiivka in the winter of 2024, the Russian occupiers continued to advance westward over the following months.
Currently, the criminal army of the Russian Federation is gradually approaching Pokrovsk in Donetsk region. The Ukrainian military is fighting fierce battles with the Russian occupiers in this direction of the front.
