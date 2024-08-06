According to military expert Oleksandr Musienko, the command of the occupation army of the Russian Federation acts according to the principle of the need to develop success where it has been achieved. This, in particular, concerns the desperate efforts of the criminal army of the Russian Federation to develop an offensive in the direction of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region.

Unfortunately, it so happened that the enemy had some successes, starting from Avdiivka, at the cost of huge losses. Russian troops are now losing a lot of strength - the Red Army was losing so much, but it reached Berlin and with the help of its allies overthrew the Nazi regime. And here Russia is suffering colossal losses and is conducting combat operations in the villages of Donbas. This, too, must be understood, - emphasizes Musienko.

The analyst also explained why the Russian occupiers are concentrating their efforts on the offensive in the direction of Pokrovsk and Toretsk.

Why do they concentrate there? If you look at the Pokrovsky direction and Toretsk. From Toretsk, they are thinking of going to Kostyantynivka. In the Pokrovsky direction, if the enemy cannot continue the offensive and they will be stopped - and I think they will be stopped. There are conditions and reasons to talk about it like that. Then the enemy can move from the southern flank towards Kostyantynivka. That is, in the direction of a group that can move in the Toretsk area. These are the intentions of the enemy today, the analyst explains.

Why did the Russian army succeed in advancing towards Toretsk?

In the material published by The New York Times with reference to military analysts and American officials, it is noted that it is unlikely that the successes in the area of Toretsk and Pokrovsk will allow the occupying army of the Russian Federation to achieve a significant breakthrough at the front.

However, if the Russian occupiers succeed in capturing Pokrovsk and Toretsk, they will be able to advance towards Kostyantynivka, which serves as one of the key logistical hubs of the Ukrainian military in eastern Ukraine.

At the same time, the advance of the criminal army of the Russian Federation even by a few kilometers exposes the city in the Donetsk region to even more terrible bombardment.

Hundreds of thousands of local residents will be forced to evacuate in a hurry, which will also create an additional burden on the logistics of the Ukrainian military.

Because of the Ukrainian military, it is strategically important to hold such cities as Chasiv Yar and Toretsk.

According to Ukrainian defenders in Toretsk, the agglomeration suffered a lot in the first weeks of the criminal war launched by Russia against Ukraine, but the city's defenses have not weakened.

The trenches were deep, the dugouts were well organized, the checkpoints were functional, everything worked. We understood the enemy, we knew how he moves and how he reacts, - senior sergeant of the 2nd battalion of the 24th mechanized brigade, Petro Lyakhovych, explained to the journalists of the publication.

However, in May, the soldiers of the 24th brigade received a message about their transfer to Chasovoy Yar in order to stop the advance of the Russian invaders.

The defense of Toretsk was to be taken over by the 41st OMB.

Soldiers of the 24th brigade said that they already see signs of the upcoming attack on Toretsk, and warned senior commanders against rotation at such a critical moment, the publication notes.

Such rotations are dangerous because new units need time to adapt to the terrain.

The rotation took place for several weeks, and at the beginning of June, the 41st OMB took command of the defense in Toretsk.

Already 2 days after that, the Russian occupiers attacked the positions of the Ukrainian military.

It was a big mistake that we were taken away from there, - soldiers of the 24th brigade are convinced.

Journalists of the publication note that almost immediately it became clear that the fighters of the 41st OMB are not ready for the defense of Toretsk, as they do not properly orientate themselves on the terrain.

The brigade commander was criticized because of unclear orders and too slow reaction to changes in the situation.

According to the ex-Minister for the Affairs of Russian Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons and a former soldier of the 206th Regiment, Heorhiy Tuka, too few Ukrainian soldiers were sent to Toretsk, and the 41st Regiment gave the light infantry units offensive orders that exceeded their capabilities, and this resulted in heavy losses.

Now the 41st brigade commands more in the Toretsk area. Ukraine has sent some of its best brigades to try to stabilize the situation, but their forces are limited. Fierce battles, according to the soldiers, can complicate any hopes of Kyiv to seize the initiative and go on the offensive again, - the publication emphasizes.

The General Staff, in response to a request from the NYT, declined to discuss operational details, but said the military leadership "always takes into account the reasonable initiative and suggestions of field commanders."

Meanwhile, soldiers now fighting in the area from various brigades said they would leave it up to others to assess what went wrong and focus on containing the advancing Russians.