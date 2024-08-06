According to military expert Oleksandr Musienko, the command of the occupation army of the Russian Federation acts according to the principle of the need to develop success where it has been achieved. This, in particular, concerns the desperate efforts of the criminal army of the Russian Federation to develop an offensive in the direction of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region.
Points of attention
- The success of the Russian army towards Toretsk and Pokrovsk is unlikely to result in a significant breakthrough at the front, making it important for the Ukrainian military to maintain control over strategic cities like Chasiv Yar and Toretsk.
- Rotations in Ukrainian forces can pose risks and complicate defense efforts during a conflict, emphasizing the need for constant defense and firm control to deter the advance of the Russian invaders.
- The analysis highlights the importance of artillery and strategic movements by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to disrupt the advance of the Russian army towards Pokrovsk, preventing them from reaching key logistical hubs like Kostyantynivka.
- The defense of Toretsk showcases the resilience and preparedness of Ukrainian soldiers, underscoring the significance of proper orientation on the terrain and clear communication within military units for effective defense strategies.
- The limited forces of Ukraine and the challenges faced in stabilizing the situation in Toretsk demonstrate the ongoing need for strategic planning and coordination among different brigades to contain the advancing Russian troops and prevent further escalation.
How the Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped the offensive of the Russian invaders in the Pokrovsk region
The analyst also explained why the Russian occupiers are concentrating their efforts on the offensive in the direction of Pokrovsk and Toretsk.
Why did the Russian army succeed in advancing towards Toretsk?
In the material published by The New York Times with reference to military analysts and American officials, it is noted that it is unlikely that the successes in the area of Toretsk and Pokrovsk will allow the occupying army of the Russian Federation to achieve a significant breakthrough at the front.
However, if the Russian occupiers succeed in capturing Pokrovsk and Toretsk, they will be able to advance towards Kostyantynivka, which serves as one of the key logistical hubs of the Ukrainian military in eastern Ukraine.
At the same time, the advance of the criminal army of the Russian Federation even by a few kilometers exposes the city in the Donetsk region to even more terrible bombardment.
Hundreds of thousands of local residents will be forced to evacuate in a hurry, which will also create an additional burden on the logistics of the Ukrainian military.
Because of the Ukrainian military, it is strategically important to hold such cities as Chasiv Yar and Toretsk.
According to Ukrainian defenders in Toretsk, the agglomeration suffered a lot in the first weeks of the criminal war launched by Russia against Ukraine, but the city's defenses have not weakened.
However, in May, the soldiers of the 24th brigade received a message about their transfer to Chasovoy Yar in order to stop the advance of the Russian invaders.
The defense of Toretsk was to be taken over by the 41st OMB.
Such rotations are dangerous because new units need time to adapt to the terrain.
The rotation took place for several weeks, and at the beginning of June, the 41st OMB took command of the defense in Toretsk.
Already 2 days after that, the Russian occupiers attacked the positions of the Ukrainian military.
Journalists of the publication note that almost immediately it became clear that the fighters of the 41st OMB are not ready for the defense of Toretsk, as they do not properly orientate themselves on the terrain.
The brigade commander was criticized because of unclear orders and too slow reaction to changes in the situation.
According to the ex-Minister for the Affairs of Russian Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons and a former soldier of the 206th Regiment, Heorhiy Tuka, too few Ukrainian soldiers were sent to Toretsk, and the 41st Regiment gave the light infantry units offensive orders that exceeded their capabilities, and this resulted in heavy losses.
The General Staff, in response to a request from the NYT, declined to discuss operational details, but said the military leadership "always takes into account the reasonable initiative and suggestions of field commanders."
Meanwhile, soldiers now fighting in the area from various brigades said they would leave it up to others to assess what went wrong and focus on containing the advancing Russians.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-