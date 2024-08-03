The General Staff Latest: AFU repelled 27 attacks by the Russian army in the Toretsk and Pokrovsky directions during the day

Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. 03/08/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces. A total of 76 combat clashes took place since the beginning of the day.

Current situation in different directions of the front

The border towns of Sumy and Chernihiv regions continue to suffer from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. The areas of Karpovichi, Druzhba, Uralove and Mikhalchyna Sloboda settlements were affected by artillery and mortar fire. In addition, the Russians carried out two airstrikes with five anti-aircraft missiles on Lockna and Myropyll.

At the same time, Kharkiv Oblast is under constant bombardment by enemy aircraft. Since the beginning of the day, from the side of the Russian cities of Belgorod and Shebekino, the Russians have carried out two airstrikes using three air defense systems. They targeted the areas of Izbytske and Liptsi settlements. Share

In addition, in the Kharkiv direction , the Russians carried out three attacks near Hlyboky and Vovchansk, where one battle is currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out offensive actions 11 times near Synkivka, Kolesnikivka, Novoosynivka, Hlushkivka, Andriivka, Berestovoy, and Stelmakhivka. Eight attacks have been stopped, three are continuing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked the positions of our defenders near Makiivka, Nevsky, and Terni five times. Four battles have been completed, one is ongoing.

The occupiers also bombarded the territory of Serebryansky forest with two anti-aircraft missiles and hit 15 anti-aircraft missiles in the Makiivka district.

On the Siverskyi direction, during the day, the enemy advanced near Verkhnyokamyanskyi, Spirnyi, Vyimka, and Ivano-Daryivka. As a result of the fighting, he was defeated.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out six assaults near Vasyukivka, Chasovoy Yar and Andriivka. Defense forces repelled half of the attacks, three more are continuing.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers increased the number of attacks to 14 — they attacked near Zalizny, New York, Toretsk, and Severny. Eleven battles have been completed, three more are ongoing.

In addition, the invaders carried out five airstrikes on Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russians carried out assaults in the areas of Vozdvizhenka, Novoselivka Persha, Zhelanne, Serhiivka, Panteleimonivka, Novooleksandrivka, Mezhov, Karlivka and Kalinovka settlements. The defense forces restrained the onslaught of Russian troops and repelled 16 attacks, four skirmishes are ongoing. Enemy losses in this direction are being clarified.

The enemy also carried out five airstrikes in the Grodivka area.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the invaders attacked four times near Krasnohorivka, Kostyantynivka, Georgiivka, and Paraskoviivka. Two fights are still going on.

In the Vremivsk direction, the enemy stormed the defense lines of the Ukrainians near Vodyanyi, Kostyantynivka and Rozdolny three times. Two attacks have been stopped, one is continuing.

In the Orihiv direction, the enemy did not succeed in attacking our positions near Robotyny.

Losses of the Russian army as of August 3, 2024

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 03.08.24 approximately amounted to: