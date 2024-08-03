The AFU destroyed a submarine and hit the S-400 air defense system of the Russian army in Crimea

Defense forces of Ukraine struck a submarine and an anti-aircraft missile complex S-400 of the Russian army in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The missile forces of the AFU destroyed the Rostov-on-Don submarine of the Russian Federation

Thus, according to the confirmed information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on August 2, units of the missile forces, in cooperation with units of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, significantly damaged 4 launchers of the "Triumph" air defense system.

Also, in the port of Sevastopol, the submarine of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation "Rostov-on-Don" was successfully attacked.

As a result of the hit, the boat sank on the spot.

Submarine B-237 "Rostov-on-Don" (according to NATO classification — Kilo class) is one of the four submarines of the "Kilo" class capable of using Kalibr missiles. "Rostov-on-Don" was put into operation on 26 December 2014.

On September 13, 2023, as a result of a Ukrainian missile attack, the ship was seriously damaged. In the future, it was repaired and tested in the water area of the Sevastopol harbor. The cost of the submarine is estimated at 300 million dollars.

The destruction of "Rostov-on-Don" once again proves that there is no safe place for the Russian fleet in the Ukrainian territorial waters of the Black Sea. We thank the Ukrainian soldiers for their professional work!

What is known about the consequences of the missile attack of the AFU on the air defense system of the RF in Sevastopol

At night in Sevastopol, on the heights of Kaya-Bash, the position of the S-400 "Triumph" air defense system — 4x PU based on the MAZ-543 and the type 92N6 radar — was previously hit, the Telegram channel said.

Later, analysts added that a Ukrainian missile attack destroyed 4 S-400 air defense systems in Sevastopol during the night.

Meanwhile, the head of the occupying Russian administration in Sevastopol, Mykhailo Razvozhaev, announced the alleged fall of debris from one of the rockets on the road near General Ostryakov Avenue.