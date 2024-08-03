The AFU destroyed a submarine and hit the S-400 air defense system of the Russian army in Crimea

Defense forces of Ukraine struck a submarine and an anti-aircraft missile complex S-400 of the Russian army in the temporarily occupied Crimea.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully struck a Russian submarine and S-400 air defense system in Crimea, demonstrating their high effectiveness in combat.
- The missile attack significantly damaged 4 launchers of the 'Triumph' air defense system and sank the Rostov-on-Don submarine of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.
- The destruction of the submarine 'Rostov-on-Don' proves that there is no safe place for the Russian fleet in the Ukrainian territorial waters of the Black Sea.
- The consequences of the Ukrainian missile attack on the S-400 air defense system in Sevastopol resulted in the destruction of 4 air defense systems, with debris falling in residential areas but causing no casualties.
- The Ukrainian soldiers are praised for their professional work in executing the successful missile attack.
The missile forces of the AFU destroyed the Rostov-on-Don submarine of the Russian Federation
Thus, according to the confirmed information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on August 2, units of the missile forces, in cooperation with units of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, significantly damaged 4 launchers of the "Triumph" air defense system.
Also, in the port of Sevastopol, the submarine of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation "Rostov-on-Don" was successfully attacked.
As a result of the hit, the boat sank on the spot.
Submarine B-237 "Rostov-on-Don" (according to NATO classification — Kilo class) is one of the four submarines of the "Kilo" class capable of using Kalibr missiles. "Rostov-on-Don" was put into operation on 26 December 2014.
The destruction of "Rostov-on-Don" once again proves that there is no safe place for the Russian fleet in the Ukrainian territorial waters of the Black Sea. We thank the Ukrainian soldiers for their professional work!
What is known about the consequences of the missile attack of the AFU on the air defense system of the RF in Sevastopol
At night in Sevastopol, on the heights of Kaya-Bash, the position of the S-400 "Triumph" air defense system — 4x PU based on the MAZ-543 and the type 92N6 radar — was previously hit, the Telegram channel said.
Meanwhile, the head of the occupying Russian administration in Sevastopol, Mykhailo Razvozhaev, announced the alleged fall of debris from one of the rockets on the road near General Ostryakov Avenue.
Razvozhayev also stated that part of the downed ATACMS missile fell on the roof of a high-rise building on Simonka Street. She allegedly broke through the roof and got stuck on the technical floor. There are no casualties.
