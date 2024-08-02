According to the information of the monitoring Telegram channel "Crimean Wind", during a night missile attack on Crimea occupied by Russia, the Ukrainian military could hit the positions of the S-400 air defense system of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in Sevastopol.

What is known about the consequences of the missile attack of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on the positions of the air defense system of the Russian army in Sevastopol

At night in Sevastopol on the heights of Kaya-Bash, the position of the S-400 "Triumph" air defense system - 4x PU based on the MAZ-543 and the 92N6 type radar - was previously hit, the message of the Telegram channel says. Share

Later, analysts added that 4 S-400 anti-aircraft missile launchers were destroyed in Sevastopol by a Ukrainian missile attack during the night.

Meanwhile, the head of the occupying Russian administration in Sevastopol, Mykhailo Razvozhaev, announced the alleged fall of debris from one of the rockets on the road near General Ostryakov Avenue.

Razvozhaev also stated that part of the downed ATACMS missile fell on the roof of a high-rise building on Simonka Street. She allegedly broke through the roof and got stuck on the technical floor. There are no casualties.

What is known about other consequences of Ukraine's night attacks on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation

According to Russian Telegram channels, during the night, 2 UAVs attacked the "Kubanska" electrical substation, which provides electricity to 2.5 million residents of the central and southwestern regions of the Krasnodar Territory.

In particular, the "BAZA" Telegram channel notes that the drone attack on the power station took place around three in the morning on August 2.

As a result of the attack, the winding of the transformer caught fire.

In addition, 4 switches were damaged. Previously, the operation of the substation was not disrupted. There are no casualties.

Emergency services are working at the scene of the incident.