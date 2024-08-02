According to the information of the monitoring Telegram channel "Crimean Wind", during a night missile attack on Crimea occupied by Russia, the Ukrainian military could hit the positions of the S-400 air defense system of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in Sevastopol.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian military potentially hit the S-400 air defense system in Sevastopol during a night attack on Russian-occupied Crimea, destroying 4 S-400 anti-aircraft missile launchers.
- In a separate incident, two UAVs attacked the 'Kubanska' electrical substation in the Krasnodar Territory, resulting in damages to the transformer and circuit breakers, but the operation of the substation was not disrupted.
- The missile attack on the S-400 air defense system and the drone strike on the power station in Russia led to minimal casualties, with emergency services responding swiftly to the incidents.
- Authorities reported debris falling from the missiles on the road and rooftops in Sevastopol, but fortunately, no injuries were recorded.
- This series of attacks highlights the ongoing tensions and conflicts in the region, showcasing the impact on critical infrastructure and military installations.
What is known about the consequences of the missile attack of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on the positions of the air defense system of the Russian army in Sevastopol
Later, analysts added that 4 S-400 anti-aircraft missile launchers were destroyed in Sevastopol by a Ukrainian missile attack during the night.
Meanwhile, the head of the occupying Russian administration in Sevastopol, Mykhailo Razvozhaev, announced the alleged fall of debris from one of the rockets on the road near General Ostryakov Avenue.
Razvozhaev also stated that part of the downed ATACMS missile fell on the roof of a high-rise building on Simonka Street. She allegedly broke through the roof and got stuck on the technical floor. There are no casualties.
What is known about other consequences of Ukraine's night attacks on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation
According to Russian Telegram channels, during the night, 2 UAVs attacked the "Kubanska" electrical substation, which provides electricity to 2.5 million residents of the central and southwestern regions of the Krasnodar Territory.
In particular, the "BAZA" Telegram channel notes that the drone attack on the power station took place around three in the morning on August 2.
As a result of the attack, the winding of the transformer caught fire.
In addition, 4 switches were damaged. Previously, the operation of the substation was not disrupted. There are no casualties.
Emergency services are working at the scene of the incident.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-