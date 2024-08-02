In Crimea, a fire rages in a military unit after an attack by missiles and drones

On the night of August 2, a powerful "bavovna" thundered in the occupied Crimea as a result of a massive missile and drone attack.

What is known about the consequences of the attack on Crimea on July 2

At night, local residents heard the first explosions, and the Russian occupation authorities immediately announced an air alert and ballistic threat.

According to eyewitnesses, the loudest was in Saki, Yevpatoria, Balaklava, Sevastopol and Simferopol.

The stavlenik of the Kremlin in Sevastopol Mykhailo Razvozhaev stated about the ballistic threat. However, around 02:00, an air raid warning was announced.

According to the occupation authorities, they have recorded debris from missiles and drones that fell in four places.

In addition, it also turned out that Russian air defense in most cases shot down missiles and drones over the houses of the civilian population. As a result, the high-explosive part of the downed rocket pierced the roof and got stuck on the technical floor of a 9-story building on General Ostryakov Avenue in Sevastopol.

The so-called governor of the city announced that a decision was made to evacuate people while pyrotechnicians were cleaning up the downed rocket. The territory around the house is surrounded.

What is known about the targets of the attack in Crimea

According to Razvozhayev, "more than four" aerial targets were allegedly shot down.

Around 3:00 a.m., he also added that the threat of a UAV attack persists throughout the night.

According to local telegram channels, the ship repair plant of the Black Sea Fleet was hit by drones and missiles.

Subsequently, the Crimean Veter Telegram channel reported that fires were raging at the position of the Russian air defense unit in Balaclava. This is confirmed by satellite survey data.

Photo: crimeanwind

It is important to understand that the time 1.57-2.20 coincides with the time of the attack on Sevastopol.

In addition, it is noted that ignition can occur both after rocket launches and after hits.