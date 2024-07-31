In Crimea, fires are raging at several power substations at once
In Crimea, fires are raging at several power substations at once

fire
Source:  online.ua

On July 30, a large-scale accident occurred at a high-voltage substation in the temporarily occupied Crimea - a large part of the population of the peninsula was left without electricity.

Points of attention

  • Fires broke out at 4 power substations in Crimea at once.
  • The local occupation authorities claim sabotage as one of the possible causes of the incident at energy facilities in Crimea.
  • On the same day, explosions rang out at the Russian Mozdok airfield after a drone attack.

What is known about the situation in Crimea

According to the data of the Russian Telegram channel ASTRA, as a result of an accident at a high-voltage substation, 360 substations in Kerch and nearby villages were without power.

In addition, it is emphasized that more than 53 thousand people remain without electricity.

It is also indicated that the fires started almost simultaneously in the area of block 450, Mount Mitridat, as well as the villages of Osovyny and Bondarenkove.

According to representatives of the local occupation authorities, sabotage is one of the possible causes of the fires.

Kerch and its suburbs are without power after fires at four power substations at once. About 53,000 people were left without electricity. The fire engulfed energy facilities in the area of the 450 block, Mount Mitridat, and the villages of Osovyny and Bondarenkove. There is also no water in the city in the eastern part of Crimea, — pro-Kremlin Mash wrote about the event.

Explosions rang out at the Russian airfield "Mozdok".

On July 30, it also became known that drones attacked the Russian military airfield "Mozdok", located in North Ossetia.

As local residents reported, they saw traces of the launch of anti-aircraft missiles in the sky.

According to preliminary data, there are no victims among the civilian population.

The head of the republic Serhiy Menyailo Zgod said that two drones were allegedly shot down by the Russian air defense in the Mozdok district of North Ossetia, and there was allegedly no damage.

However, the videos that local residents actively publish on the Internet with their comments indicate the opposite.

For example, one of the eyewitnesses of the attack on the video states:

Something rattled, exploded — it's normal, really. It caught fire, smoke is coming...

