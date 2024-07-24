Syrsky explained whether Ukraine will be able to de-occupy Crimea

On the conviction of the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi, Ukraine has every chance to de-occupy Crimea and expel the Russian invaders from there.
Points of attention
- Syrskyi said that the Armed Forces will do everything possible to reach the internationally recognized borders of Ukraine in 1991.
- The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces emphasizes that Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine are at least three times higher than Ukraine's.
- The process of deoccupation of Crimea is currently a military secret.
Syrsky has no doubts about the return of Crimea
As the Commander-in-Chief noted, this is a very real scenario.
However, as of today, he cannot reveal all the details, because how the process of deoccupation of the peninsula will take place is a "big military secret."
In addition, Oleksandr Syrsky emphasized that Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine are three times higher than Ukraine's.
According to him, in some directions we are talking about even higher indicators.
How Zelensky comments on the losses of the AFU and the Russian Army
As the head of state Volodymyr Zelensky recently stated, he has no right to reveal the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the war against the Russian Federation.
First of all, this is due to the fact that the enemy should not receive such important information.
However, the Ukrainian leader also officially confirmed that the Russian army is losing many more of its soldiers than the armed forces.
According to the president's data, if the Armed Forces of Ukraine have one killed for every 6-8 wounded, then the Russian occupiers have every second or third.
