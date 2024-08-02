The General Staff Latest: AFU repelled 25 assaults by the Russian army in the Pokrovsky direction during the day

Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. 02/08/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The border of Chernihiv Oblast and Sumy Oblast came under enemy fire, the aggressor struck the areas of the settlements of Bila Bereza, Progress, Seredyna-Buda, Stari Virky, Katerynivka, Obody, Bleshnya.

In total, five clashes took place in the Kharkiv direction since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled four attacks near Hlyboki, Tykhi and Vovchansk. The battle continues.

In the Kupyan direction, Russian troops twice tried to storm our positions near Stelmakhivka. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks.

On the Lymansky direction, the enemy attacked in the areas of Makiivka, Nevsky, and Torsky. Since the beginning of the day, there have already been seven clashes in this direction.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian troops tried five times to dislodge our units from their occupied positions. Ukrainian soldiers repelled four assaults near Klishchiivka and Ivanivskyi. Another attack is underway near Time Ravine.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy, with the support of attack and bomber aircraft, attacked the positions of our troops ten times. Currently, there are four clashes near Toretsk, Zalizny and New York. Today, the enemy dropped 12 anti-tank missiles on Toretsk.