The General Staff Latest: AFU repelled 25 assaults by the Russian army in the Pokrovsky direction during the day

As of 4:00 p.m. on August 2, the number of combat clashes between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army has increased to 72. The hottest is now in the Pokrovsky direction.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled multiple attacks by the Russian army in various directions, including Pokrovsky, Kharkiv, Kupyan, Lymansky, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Kurakhiv, Vremivsk, and Dnieper.
- The General Staff reported a total of 72 combat clashes between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army, with significant combat losses on the Russian side.
- The operational information revealed the intense battles and attempts by the enemy to storm Ukrainian positions in different districts, showcasing the ongoing conflict and resistance by the Ukrainian defenders.
- The statistics provided by the General Staff detailed the estimated combat losses of the Russian army in terms of personnel, tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems, aircraft, UAVs, and other equipment from February 24, 2022, to August 2, 2024.
- The update highlights the continuous efforts of the Ukrainian soldiers in defending their positions and repelling aggressive attacks, showing the resilience and determination of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the face of the Russian invasion.
Actual situation in different directions of the front
Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. 02/08/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
The border of Chernihiv Oblast and Sumy Oblast came under enemy fire, the aggressor struck the areas of the settlements of Bila Bereza, Progress, Seredyna-Buda, Stari Virky, Katerynivka, Obody, Bleshnya.
In total, five clashes took place in the Kharkiv direction since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled four attacks near Hlyboki, Tykhi and Vovchansk. The battle continues.
In the Kupyan direction, Russian troops twice tried to storm our positions near Stelmakhivka. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks.
On the Lymansky direction, the enemy attacked in the areas of Makiivka, Nevsky, and Torsky. Since the beginning of the day, there have already been seven clashes in this direction.
In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian troops tried five times to dislodge our units from their occupied positions. Ukrainian soldiers repelled four assaults near Klishchiivka and Ivanivskyi. Another attack is underway near Time Ravine.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy, with the support of attack and bomber aircraft, attacked the positions of our troops ten times. Currently, there are four clashes near Toretsk, Zalizny and New York. Today, the enemy dropped 12 anti-tank missiles on Toretsk.
The situation in the Pokrovsky direction remains tense. Fierce battles are taking place in the districts of Kalinovoy, Vozdvizhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Ivanivka, Zhelanyno, Sergiivka, Novoselivka Pershoya, and Yasnobrodivka. So far, the enemy has made 25 attempts to storm Ukrainian positions.
In the Kurakhiv direction, since the beginning of the day, invaders attacked our units three times. They tried to advance near the settlements of Krasnohorivka and Kostyantynivka.
In the Vremivsk direction, four enemy assaults in the direction of Velika Novosilka were repulsed. Enemy aircraft attacked Vugledar with anti-aircraft missiles, as well as unguided air missiles in the areas of Makarivka, Urozhany, and Staromayorsky.
Four unsuccessful attempts to storm the positions of Ukrainian soldiers were made by the aggressor during the day in the Dnieper direction.
Losses of the Russian army as of August 2, 2024
The total combat losses of the Russians from 02.24.22 to 08.02.24 approximately amounted to:
personnel — about 580,590 (+1,100) people,
tanks — 8,402 (+3) units,
armored combat vehicles — 16,211 (+8) units,
artillery systems — 16,161 (+42) units,
RSZV — 1,134 (+2) units,
air defense equipment — 907 (+0) units,
aircraft — 363 (+0) units,
helicopters — 326 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 13,005 (+37) units,
cruise missiles — 2407 (+0) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 21,872 (+56) units,
special equipment — 2,719 (+6) units.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-