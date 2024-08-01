The General Staff Latest: AFU repelled 36 attacks of the Russian army in the Pokrovsky direction during the day

Since the beginning of the day on August 1, 76 combat clashes took place at the front. Ukrainian defenders stop the Russian army, hold the lines and destroy the plans of the Russians. At the same time, the occupiers continue to actively operate in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk areas.

Current situation in different directions of the front

Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. 01/08/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

In the Kharkiv direction, two enemy attacks took place in the Vovchansk region. The battle continues. The situation is under control.

In the Kupyan direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to advance to our positions in the Andriivka area during the day. Three enemy attacks are still ongoing near Stelmakhivka and Pishchany. In total, five clashes were recorded in the direction. The occupiers dropped aerial bombs on the Novoosynovo and Petropavlivka districts.

The aggressor increased the number of attacks to three in the Lyman direction . Fighting took place near Makiivka and Torskyi.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy twice unsuccessfully tried to break through our defenses in the Vyimka area. Fighting is still going on in five locations near Spirnyi, Ivanodaryivka, and Verkhnyokamyansk. The situation is under control.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders continue to repulse the attack of the occupiers near Chasovoy Yar. In the districts of Klishchiivka, Ivanivskyi and Andriivka, the enemy suffered losses and retreated.

In the Toretsk direction, 12 assaults took place in the North and New York areas, where the enemy is still attacking. Also, the occupiers were repulsed near Zalizny and Toretsk. The latter and Dilyivka were bombarded eight times by anti-aircraft guns. In addition, the invaders hit Diliivka three times with the weapons of army aviation.

The greatest activity of the enemy currently remains in the Pokrovsky direction. Clashes of varying intensity started here 36 times today. Currently, fighting is still going on in nine locations in the districts of Novooleksandrivka, Ivanivka, Vozdvizhenka, Svyridonivka, Zhelannogo, and Yasnobrodivka. During the day, the occupiers' aviation bombarded Ivanivka, Novotroitskyi, Grodivka, and Timofiivka. In addition, the terrorists carried out four airstrikes by NARs in the direction of Alexandropol.

Fighting continues in the Kurakhiv direction. Four assaults were repulsed near Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka, and Kostyantynivka — the enemy suffered losses.

The aggressor did not conduct active offensive actions in the Vremivsk direction . Instead, the enemy aircraft made seven strikes near Bogoyavlenka, Novodonetsky and Neskuchny.

In the Orihiv direction, there were two unsuccessful combat clashes for the occupiers in the area of Malaya Tokmachka. And the enemy launched about fifty unguided rockets in the direction of Pyatikhatok, Gulyaipol and Lobkovo.

In the Dnieper direction, our defenders repelled one assault on the left bank of the Dnieper.

What is known about the insane losses of the Russian army during July

According to military-political analyst Oleksandr Kovalenko, the criminal army of the Russian Federation has advanced 21 km in the direction of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region over the past year, suffering huge losses in manpower and military equipment.

According to him, only during July the losses of the Russian occupiers amounted to 35,680 soldiers.

There is a very high rate of losses of barrel artillery — 1,520 units. This is an absolute record for the loss of artillery, which indicates the high level of counter-battery combat implemented by the Defense Forces. There is a very high rate of loss of road transport — 2 thousand 103 units. This is due to the fact that Russians are starting to use armored vehicles less and less, and move around on civilian vehicles — "loaves", UAZs, autos, golf carts and even motorcycles, Kovalenko emphasizes.

The analyst added that the Russian occupiers are currently facing the problem of an acute shortage of armored vehicles.

In particular, during July, according to him, the enemy lost 265 units of special equipment alone. Share

Kovalenko noted that, in fact, the engineer troops of the Russian occupiers have already ceased to exist.