General Staff Latest: AFU repelled 88 attacks by the Russian army during the day

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. Instead, the Defense Forces of Ukraine foil the insidious plans of the enemy, causing him significant losses in manpower and equipment. In total, 88 combat clashes took place since the beginning of the day on July 31. The hottest situation is in the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy is also active in the Toretsk direction.

Current situation in different directions of the front

Operational information as of 16.00 on 07/31/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces,

The border towns of Sumy and Chernihiv regions continue to suffer from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. The areas of Myropilske, Sokych, Pavlivka and Katerynivka settlements were affected by artillery and mortar fire. In addition, the Russians attacked Popivka with four unguided air missiles.

At the same time, Kharkiv Oblast is under constant bombardment by enemy aircraft. Since the beginning of the day, from the side of the Russian cities of Belgorod and Shebekino, the Russians have carried out five airstrikes using seven anti-aircraft missiles. They targeted the areas of the settlements of Slobozhanske, Liptsi, Vilcha, Horyane and Velikiy Burluk.

In addition, in the Kharkiv direction , the Russians carried out seven attacks near Tykhi and Vovchansk, where two clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our troops three times in the direction of Stepova Novoselivka, Kolesnikivka, and Berestovo.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked seven times near Makiivka, Novosergiivka, and Nevsky. Our defenders have repelled six enemy attacks, one is continuing. Also, the occupiers bombarded Liman with three anti-aircraft missiles and nine anti-aircraft missiles hit the Makiivka district.

On the Siverskyi direction, the enemy attacked twice during the day near Verkhnyokamyanskyi and Ivano-Daryivka, where the battle is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out six assaults near Chasovoy Yar, Ivanivsky and Andriivka. The defense forces repelled half of the attacks, and three more clashes continue.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers increased the number of attacks to 16 — they attacked near Zalizny, New York, Toretsk, and Severny. Thirteen battles have been completed, three more are in progress.

In addition, the invaders carried out three airstrikes on Shcherbynivka and Toretsk.

In the direction of Pokrovsky, the Russians carried out assaults in the areas of the settlements of Vozdvizhenka, Zhelanne, Sergiivka, Panteleimonivka, Novooleksandrivka, Ivanivka, Lysichne, Timofiivka, Karlivka and Kalynovka. The defense forces restrained the onslaught of the Russian troops and repelled 19 attacks, 17 clashes continue. Enemy losses in this direction are being clarified.

Also, the enemy carried out 20 airstrikes in the areas of Zhelany, Ivanivka, Mykolaivka, Grodivka, Vozdvizhenka and Panteleimonivka.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the invaders attacked five times near Krasnohorivka, Kostyantynivka, Zhelany and Paraskoviivka. Three battles are completed, two are ongoing.

In the Vremivsk direction , the enemy stormed the defense lines of the Ukrainians near Velika Novosilka. He was defeated in four battles.

In the Dnieper direction, the Russians were also unsuccessful, twice attacking our positions on the left bank of the Dnieper.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,060 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed: